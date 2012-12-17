FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT - Fitch revises Banco Popular Dominicano outlook
December 17, 2012 / 6:51 PM / in 5 years

TEXT - Fitch revises Banco Popular Dominicano outlook

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
    Dec 17 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings and revised the Outlook of
Banco Popular Dominicano's (BPD), and its related entity Popular Bank Ltd. Inc y
Subsidiaria (Popular Bank). The rating Outlook has been revised to Stable from
Positive on the long-term national rating (LTNR). A full list of rating actions
follows at the end of this press release. 

RATING ACTION RATIONALE 

The Outlook revision to Stable from Positive on BPD's LTNR is driven by a recent
change in outlook of the Dominican Republic sovereign IDRs, and Fitch's 
expectations that the current and expected challenges in the Dominican operating
environment could limit improvements on the bank's financial performance. 

BPD's LTNRs are driven by its strong franchise within the Dominican financial 
system, conservative risk culture, adequate asset quality and profitability. 
BPD's pressured efficiency ratios, public sector exposure, and low 
capitalization levels which compare unfavorable to local peers are also 
incorporated in its LTNRs.

NATIONAL RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES

An upgrade scenario for BPD's LTNR is limited unless there is a positive change 
in the sovereign rating. Downward pressure on the bank's LTNR would be derived 
from additional deterioration on the bank's overall capitalization that hinders 
its loss absorption capacity; not the base case scenario at the moment.

SUBORDINATED DEBT 

BPD's long-term national subordinated debt rating in the Dominican Republic is 
one notch below its long-term national rating due to its subordination with 
respect to the bank's privileged liabilities of first and second degree. 
According to Fitch's criteria, BPD's subordinated debts have no equity credit, 
although they are considered Tier II capital by local regulation.

RELATED ENTITY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES

BPD and Popular Bank's LTNR are at the same level, as Fitch considers the 
related entity as core operations to its sole shareholder Grupo Popular (GP) and
BPD. This LTNR alignment reflects the high probability of direct or indirect 
support that will be provided by BPD and GP in a hypothetical case should it be 
required. A change on BPD's credit risk profile will similarly affect the LTNR 
of Popular Bank.

BPD is the second largest commercial bank in the Dominican Republic, with a 
23.36% market share of total system assets as of October 2012. BPD is the main 
subsidiary of GP, a financial holding, with investments in Dominican Republic, 
Panama and in the United States of America.

Fitch has affirmed the ratings and revised the Outlooks for the following:

Banco Popular Dominicano (Popular)

--Long-term national rating at 'AA-(dom)'; Outlook to Stable from Positive;

--Short-term national rating at 'F1+(dom)';

--National rating subordinated debt at 'A+ (dom)'.

Popular Bank Ltd. Inc y Subsidiaria (Popular Bank)

--Long-term national rating at 'AA-(dom)'; Outlook to Stable from Positive;

--Short-term national rating at 'F1+(dom)';

--Long-term national rating at 'BB+(pan)'; Outlook to Stable from Positive;

--Short-term national rating at 'B(pan)'.

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
