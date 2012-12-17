TEXT - Fitch cuts Local Building Auth of Salt Lake Valley Fire Service Area

Dec 17 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded the Local Building Authority of Salt Lake Valley Fire Service Area (the building authority), Utah’s bonds as follows: --$32.6 million lease revenue bonds series 2008 to ‘AA-’ from ‘AA+'. Fitch has also downgraded the Salt Lake Valley Fire Service Area, Utah’s (the service area) implied general obligation rating to ‘AA’ from ‘AAA’. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY The bonds are secured by lease payments from the service area to the building authority for use and occupancy of five fire stations. The bonds additionally are secured by a cash-funded debt service reserve fund (DSRF). KEY RATING DRIVERS --HIGH TAXPAYER CONCENTRATION: The downgrade reflects the service area’s high taxpayer concentration levels, as revealed by information recently provided by the service area. Information previously available indicated a high level of taxpayer diversity. --TOP TAXPAYER APPEALING AV: Kennecott Copper is appealing its AV, requesting a substantial $3 billion reduction from its $4.5 billion current value. The service area would not be able to fully adjust its rate if the appeal is completely successful given limited remaining flexibility under the legal tax rate cap --FINANCIAL OPERATIONS REMAIN SOUND: The ‘AA’ implied GO rating reflects the service area’s sound financial operations that nonetheless have weakened somewhat over the past couple years. General fund operations have consistently produced surpluses before consideration of capital spending and expenditure flexibility is good. --SIGNS OF ECONOMIC STRENGTHENING: The service area encompasses a significant portion of the large and economically diverse Salt Lake County. The county’s unemployment is well below the national average, the labor force has grown solidly in the past year, and management reports that building activity has begun to accelerate. --SOUND DEBT PROFILE: The service area’s debt profile benefits from a low debt burden, significant use of pay-as-you-go capital spending, and manageable capital needs. However, amortization is slow, and capital needs could grow if population growth accelerates significantly from current levels. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION SUBSTANTIAL FUND BALANCE DRAWDOWN. Further fund balance drawdowns to just adequate levels would trigger a downgrade, whether related to a successful appeal by Kennecott Copper or other issues. CREDIT PROFILE The service area is a special purpose entity that finances fire protection, emergency medical, and other services for a 500 square mile territory serving 235,000 in unincorporated portions of Salt Lake County (GOs rated ‘AAA’ by Fitch). The service area pays a member fee to an interlocal cooperative, the Unified Fire Authority (UFA), which manages fire and emergency services for 400,000 residents, covering half the cities in Utah County, including the service area. While the UFA provides for day-to-day fire department operations, including the provision of fire fighters and administrative staff that support the service area, the service area is responsible for financing its capital facilities and levying taxes to pay its share of member fees to the UFA. STRONG COUNTY ECONOMY While economic figures are not available for the service area, the territory includes about a quarter of Salt Lake County’s population of one million residents and management reports that it is economically similar to the county. The recession significantly impacted the county, but recent economic indicators have been quite positive. October unemployment was just 4.9%, down from 5.8% the year prior and nearly 8% in 2010. The improvement since last year stems from employment expansion; however total employment is 21,000 jobs off of its 2008 peak. Like much of the country, the unemployment rate would be higher if not for a drop in the labor force participation rate. County income levels hover just above the state average, and are on par with the national average. VOLATILE, CONCENTRATED TAX BASE The service area’s tax base has exhibited a high degree of volatility due to home price fluctuations and years of mostly significant valuation gains for Kennecott Copper. The county only reports to the service area its top 10 taxpayer values as assessed by the county. Because the state rather than the county assesses Kennecott Copper, the majority of the mine operator’s AV was not previously disclosed. Based on proxy information the service area has now provided a rough estimate of Kennecott Copper’s AV within the service area, which makes up approximately 24.7% of the area’s total AV. Fitch considers this level of concentration to be high. Estimated top 10 taxpayer concentration is slightly higher at 27%. Taxpayer concentration risks are magnified by Kennecott’s inherent volatility as a mining operation, the taxpayer’s large pending AV appeal, and the service area’s diminished capacity to continue raising its property tax rate as it approaches its ceiling. Kennecott is requesting a $3 billion (19.2% of service area AV) reduction to its $4.5 billion total AV. The service area believes it could absorb $2.5 billion of the reduction before reaching its legal tax rate ceiling. Fitch estimates the loss of the next $0.5 billion in AV would result in a revenue reduction of $1.15 million (2.1% of budgeted fiscal 2013 revenues). The timing of a final decision is uncertain as management believes any initial decision would be appealed. Fitch recognizes that Kennecott has frequently appealed its assessment without complete success but believes the risk of a large reduction in AV remains. Construction activity has been picking up, and Kennecott reportedly is in the process of constructing a new mineral refinery and growing its existing mining operations, so any downward re-assessment may be mitigated through other growth. There is ample room to cut expenditures if needed, however, by adjusting service levels provided by UFA. Roughly half of the service area’s fire stations are manned with five firefighters, yet only three would be required. The service area could also defer capital projects, which have been heavily pay-as-you-go financed. Any potential property tax rebates from prior years could be paid from a judgment property tax levy that is not constrained by operational property tax caps. According to the service area, this would require a modified Truth in Taxation public hearing, which is advisory in nature, and a majority vote of the board. However, Fitch will become concerned if AV reductions result in material revenue losses and management is unable or unwilling to implement offsetting actions. FINANCIAL OPERATIONS REMAIN SOUND DESPITE FUND BALANCE DRAWDOWN The service area’s financial operations are sound, though fund balances are being drawn down to pay for one-time capital expenditures. After five consecutive years of audited general fund surpluses, management is expecting a fiscal 2012 general fund deficit of $2.1 million, which would lower the total general fund balance to a still high $15.5 million (31.1% of estimated expenditures and transfers out). For fiscal 2013 the service area is budgeting for an $8.5 million deficit, which would lower the fund balance to approximately $7 million (13%). However, the district budgets conservatively and property tax revenues have been outperforming, so management expects the general fund balance to fall to a still sound 15% and to remain at that level moving forward. In the absence of capital spending, estimated and budgeted general fund operations in both fiscal years 2012 and 2013 would generate a surplus of $1.5 million. Although the 15% fund balance level is well below the $17.6 million peak level (43%) attained in fiscal 2011, it is at the higher end of the service area’s historical reserve level range dating back to fiscal 2004. Management does not have a formal fund balance policy, though Utah state law requires a minimum 5% reserve. If the service area’s fund balances fell materially below 15%, however, Fitch likely would reconsider the service area’s credit rating. Fitch believes a higher general fund reserve is prudent for the service area due to its concentrated and volatile tax base. Management has indicated that the service area likely will retain a fund balance at or near the 15% level moving forward. Nearly all of the service area’s revenues derive from property taxes. Despite substantial AV fluctuations, this revenue source has grown consistently for eight consecutive years. This growth is due to the method of property tax rate setting in which the rate floats to achieve the prior year’s tax levy plus new growth. Because the service area has been growing organically and via annexation, property tax revenues have grown even in years when AV has fallen. However, this dynamic has resulted in the rate increasing by 32% since fiscal 2008. The legal maximum rate is $.0023 per dollar of AV compared to the current rate of $.002079, providing the service area with a limited degree of remaining rate raising flexibility. Management believes that if the rate is reached and results in revenue reductions, that the state legislature may be apt to raise the cap. SOUND DEBT PROFILE The service area’s debt profile benefits from a low overall debt burden equal to $866 per capita, or 0.9% of AV. The debt burden is likely to remain low given manageable capital needs and the service area’s intent to use recently implemented impact fees to pay for most future growth-related capital needs. The service area currently has no plans to issue debt, though it may issue over a longer-term horizon. Amortization is very slow, with just 13.6% of principal paid down over 10 years. The service area has just one employee, so it has no pension or OPEB liabilities. However, UFA provides a pension to its employees, and costs are passed through to the service area via member fees. UFA participates in the state-run pension system, which is adequately funded and has undergone reforms in recent years that will lower out-year cost growth. UFA’s OPEB plan will be terminated in December 2013, though current retirees will continue to receive benefits. The cost of terminating the plan, including one-time payouts to certain employees, is $1.2 million. The plan’s unfunded liability was previously reported at a much higher $8.1 million.