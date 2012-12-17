TEXT - S&P affirms BES Investimento do Brasil

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- Our ratings on Brazilian bank BES Investimento do Brasil reflect its "moderate" business position, "adequate" capital and earnings, "moderate" risk position, "below-average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity. -- We are affirming our 'BB-/B' global scale and 'brA/brA-2' national scale ratings on the bank. -- The negative outlook reflects that of the bank's parent company--Banco Espirito Santo de Investimento--as its downgrade would prompt a downgrade of the bank. Rating Action On Dec. 17, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BB-/B' global scale and 'brA/brA-2' Brazilian national scale ratings on BES Investimento do Brasil (BESI Brasil). The outlook on the long-term ratings remains negative. The bank's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) is 'bb'. Rationale Standard & Poor's bases its ratings on BESI Brasil's "moderate" business position, "adequate" capital and earnings, "moderate" risk position, "below average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity (as our criteria define it). Although we consider BESI Brasil as a strategically important subsidiary of its parent, Banco Espirito Santo de Investimento S.A. (BESI; BB-/Negative/B), we currently do not incorporate any notches of support in our ratings on the bank, because its SACP is above the group credit profile (GCP). Our bank criteria use our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) economic and industry risk scores to determine a bank's anchor, the starting point in assigning an issuer credit rating. Our anchor for a commercial bank operating only in Brazil is 'bbb'. Our economic risk assessment reflects our opinion that economic improvements and cautious fiscal and monetary policies have strengthened the Brazilian economic authorities' flexibility in managing significant external shocks and potential distortions from the current expansionary phase in Brazil. These remain manageable, and a proactive stance from the central bank has contained them. With regard to industry risk, sound regulation, an effective regulator track record, and a high and stable share of core deposits support the Brazilian banking industry. At the same time, we consider the banking sector's moderate risk appetite as a positive factor in our assessment. In our view BESI Brasil is a strategically important subsidiary of BESI, which is in turn a core subsidiary of Banco Espirito Santo S.A. (BES). BESI Brasil is an important player in the group's growth strategy in the Portugal-Brazil-Africa "triangle." BESI Brasil has been increasing its contribution to the group's revenues and income. This reflects BESI Brasil's growth and the stressful markets that the holding company faces in Europe where it has deleveraged a significant part of its portfolio. Also, parent support has been explicit: BES has injected capital into BESI Brasil in the past few years and provided a credit facility during the subprime crisis in 2009. According to our criteria, we could incorporate up to three notches of support into our rating on the bank. However, because the GCP is lower than the subsidiary's SACP, the rating reflects no notches of support. Also, according to our criteria for group ratings, if a subsidiary's SACP is higher than the GCP, we generally don't rate the subsidiary higher than the GCP level. We currently view BESI Brasil's business position as "moderate." BESI Brasil is a well-recognized investment bank in Brazil that has been growing at above-market-average rates while it tries to reduce its dependence on trading gains. With nearly R$7 billion in assets as of June 2012, it ranks as the 41st-largest financial institution in Brazil and accounts for less than 1% of the financial system's assets. Though small, it shares the group's brand recognition and is widely recognized in its key business segments. BESI Brasil's activities include capital markets, proprietary trading, project finance, corporate finance, wealth management, asset management, and brokerage. We consider BESI Brasil to be well managed. The strategy behind its every credit operation is to link to a cross-sell with the investment bank; without which it does not concede loans. Its historical dependence on trading gains has resulted in volatile profitability, but the bank has attempted to diversify its revenues across business lines and to obtain more revenues from more stable sources. We believe that BESI Brasil will continue to take advantage of its solid franchise and expertise in key business lines to maintain consistent growth despite high competition in the Brazilian financial system. We currently view BESI Brasil's capital and earnings as "adequate." This reflects our projection that its risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio before diversification will likely be 7.5%-8.5% in the next 12-18 months. This assumes a base scenario that incorporates an asset growth of about 20% in 2012, which will increase to 35% in 2013, the November 2012 capital injection of R$100 million, a return on average adjusted assets of around 0.6%, and a dividend payout similar to those of recent years. In our opinion, the bank's quality of earnings is moderate because market sensitive revenues make up the bulk of its revenues. Moreover, BESI Brasil has an adequate quality of capital, with 100% of its total adjusted capital comprised of adjusted common equity. Our risk position assessment for BESI Brasil is "moderate." This mainly reflects BESI Brasil's investment-banking nature and its reliance on trading gains. Our risk position score also incorporates complexity of the risks that BESI Brasil manages compared with commercial banks, many of which are difficult to model and predict. Its loan portfolio growth (82% in 2011 and 14% in the first half of 2012) is above its national peers, and it maintains strong asset quality levels which we expect will remain as such in 2013. The bank's loan portfolio has a relatively high concentration in clients, 25 largest of which account for about 65% of total loan portfolio. However, the loan portfolio represented only 23% of the bank's total assets. Overall, we do not expect the bank's risk position to weaken, as it will remain focused on its core line of business due to its low credit losses in the past and good risk management track record. In our opinion, BESI Brasil's funding is "below average," given its reliance on institutional and corporate investors. Institutional investors accounted for 59% of total deposits as of June 2012, while corporations accounted for 39%, and individuals represented 2%. As a small bank with no branch network, BESI Brasil's funding is less stable and its diversification is limited compared those of the large retail banks. Even though it has made efforts to diversify, we still see its funding profile as concentrated. As of June 2012, time deposits accounted for 44% of the bank's funding (excluding equity and repurchase agreements), foreign issuances for 27%, interbank lines for 13%, and other funding sources for 16%. The 10 largest depositors accounted for 49% of the bank's total deposits, with the largest depositor representing 11%. Also, about 33% of the bank's time deposits had liquidity condition as of June 2012. Management is well aware of the risks of maintaining this kind of funding profile and has attempted to partially offset them by maintaining an adequate mismatch between assets and liabilities, and implementing adequate liquidity management that has historically kept its liquid asset levels conservative. Although BESI Brasil has a high level of liquid assets, we consider liquidity as "adequate" given the bank's funding profile. As of June 2012, liquid assets (including cash, net reverse repurchase agreements, and public bonds), which accounted for around R$1.2 billion, were enough to cover 93% of the bank's funds due within a year. We believe that BESI Brasil is a bank of low systemic importance for Brazil's financial system, given its small market share in terms of loans and deposits. We expect that Brazil's financial system would not be highly affected if the bank defaults on its senior unsecured obligations. Furthermore, we consider the government's tendency to support banks as "supportive." Based on these factors, we believe that there is a "low" likelihood that the government would provide extraordinary support to BESI Brasil if it experiences financial stress. Outlook The negative outlook reflects that of BESI Brasil's parent companies, as their downgrade would prompt a downgrade of BESI Brasil. A further downgrade could occur if we notice any deterioration in the bank's own credit fundamentals following the rating action on the parent companies. An upgrade or change of outlook would similarly depend on our taking the same action on the parents. Ratings Score Snapshot Issuer Credit Rating BB-/Negative/B SACP bb Anchor bbb Business Position Moderate (-1) Capital and Earnings Adequate (0) Risk Position Moderate (-1) Funding and Liquidity Below average and adequate (-1) Support +3 GRE Support 0 Group Support +3 Sovereign Support 0 Additional Factors -3 Related Criteria And Research -- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology and Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Banks: Rating Methodology and Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Group Rating Methodology and Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 1, 2011 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed BES Investimento do Brasil Counterparty Credit Rating Global Rating Scale BB-/Negative/B Brazilian Rating Scale brA/Negative/brA-2 Senior Unsecured BB- (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)