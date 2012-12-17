TEXT-Fitch releases Q3 2012 U.S. power, utility stats quarterly

Dec 17 - Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Power and Utility Stats Quarterly -- Third-Quarter 2012Dec 17 - Fitch Ratings has published the U.S. 'Power and Utility Stats Quarterly' report. This report provides a summary of individual company operating performance and credit metrics; key credit strengths and concerns; and liquidity positions for the third quarter ending Sept. 30, 2012. Fitch notes in the report that the alignment of the sector's growth strategy with federal and state policy goals and ongoing efforts to minimize regulatory uncertainty mitigate concern regarding high-projected capex. Cyclically low natural gas and power prices offset upward pressure on rates due to high capital investment. Industry capex primarily targets infrastructure replacement and expansion, renewable power, transmission, emission control equipment and smart meter. Liquidity remains strong and debt manageable, although increasing, for this capital intensive sector. This report, 'Power & Utility Stats Quarterly - Third-Quarter 2012', is available on the Fitch web site at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Power Connection: Commentary, Org Charts & Debt Detail; Power and Utility Stats Quarterly -- Third-Quarter 2011,' Dec. 5, 2011. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Power Connection: Commentary, Org Charts, and Debt Detail