TEXT - Fitch cuts DECO 8 ratings
December 18, 2012 / 2:51 PM / 5 years ago

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Dec 18 - Fitch Ratings has taken rating actions on DECO 8 - UK Conduit 2
plc's (DECO 8) commercial mortgage-backed notes, as follows:

GBP82.4m class A1 (XS0251885603): affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

GBP255.8m class A2 (XS0251886163): downgraded to 'CCCsf' from 'BBsf'; Recovery 
Estimate (RE) 90%

GBP32.3m class B (XS0251886833): downgraded to 'CCCsf' from 'Bsf'; RE0%

GBP33.9m class C (XS0251887211): downgraded to 'CCsf' from 'CCCsf'; RE0% 

GBP23.4m class D (XS0251887724): downgraded to 'CCsf' from 'CCCsf'; RE0% 

GBP60.9m class E (XS0251889696): downgraded to 'Csf' from 'CCsf'; RE0% 

GBP14.2m class F (XS0251890199): affirmed at 'Csf'; RE0% 

GBP2.8m class G (XS0251890868): affirmed at 'Dsf'; RE0%

The downgrades reflect the under-performance of the defaulted Mapeley Beta 
portfolio as evidenced by the recent revaluation and on-going concerns about the
sponsor's business plan for the Lea Valley loan. 

 

The Mapeley Beta loan (the second-largest in the portfolio at 37%) is secured by
16 office properties located in secondary locations across the UK. In August 
2012, the portfolio was revalued at GBP134.3m, from GBP241.8m in October 2008, 
reflecting a 44% fall in value, and a revised loan-to-value (LTV) ratio of 
140.9%. The loan is therefore in breach of its LTV covenant and has been 
transferred to special servicing. While Fitch expected such a drop in value (the
Fitch LTV was already 133.1%), the lease profile continues to deteriorate and 
scope for improvements remain narrow, given the over-rentedness of the portfolio
and the unlikely sponsor support. This will continue to exert downward pressure 
on the portfolio's value and on the expected recoveries for the loan.

On 14 December 2012, Fitch withdrew Solutus Advisors's servicer rating as the 
agency believes that Solutus Advisors provided incorrect and misleading 
information during the initial servicer rating. Solutus Advisors is the 
nominated special servicer for eight out of 11 loans in the pool (85.9% of the 
pool). Currently only five loans have been transferred to special servicing, but
the agency expects two other loans not to repay at their maturities and 
therefore a transfer event to occur. 

Fitch noted in its last rating action on 3 July 2012, that Lea Valley (43% of 
the pool) sponsor's business plan aims at reducing debt through asset sales 
(GBP15m per year from 2014 through to 2016). Given the secondary nature of most 
of the assets and the absence of investment demand for such properties, Fitch 
questions the viability of this plan. Moreover, links between Solutus Advisors 
and the Lea Valley borrower have recently been revealed to Fitch, and Fitch 
believes this could undermine the desired level of independence of special 
servicing should the loan eventually default (as expected by Fitch).

Following the repayment of Le Meridien Piccadilly loan and the Wigmore Mannheim 
loan, the securitisation is now exposed to the weakest performing loans in the 
pool. Beside the Mapeley Beta and Lea Valley, the performance of the remaining 
nine loans has remained stable since Fitch's last review (see "Fitch Takes 
Various Actions on Deco 8", published on 3 July 2012).

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
