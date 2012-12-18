FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT - Fitch affirms Bipitalia Residential S.r.l.
December 18, 2012 / 3:11 PM / in 5 years

TEXT - Fitch affirms Bipitalia Residential S.r.l.

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
    Dec 18 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Bipitalia Residential S.r.l.'s notes, as
follows:

Class A2 (ISIN IT0003685838) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Negative
Class B (ISIN IT0003685846) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Negative
Class C (ISIN IT0003685861) affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable

The notes are backed by loans originated by retail banks of the Banco Popolare 
banking group (BP, 'BBB'/Stable/'F3').

The affirmation reflects the strong credit support available to the rated notes,
backed by a highly deleveraged portfolio with a remaining balance of less than 
20% of the initial pool at deal closing. The Negative Outlook on the class A2 
and B notes reflects the Outlook on Italy's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating.

The available credit enhancement (CE) has increased due to the tranches' 
sequential amortisation. As of the September 2012 interest payment date (IPD), 
CE for class A stood at 27.3% (compared to 5.1% at transaction close), 18.8% for
class B (3.5%) and 8.7% for class C (1.65%). The support is provided by 
subordination and a non-amortising cash reserve of EUR12m (6.5% of the current 
rated notes balance), which has never been drawn down to date.

The transaction features a provisioning mechanism whereby the principal 
outstanding of loans classified as defaulted is fully written off using 
available excess revenue. 

As of September 2012, the cumulative gross default rate was 1.06% of the initial
portfolio balance. Defaults are defined as loans in arrears by more than nine 
months for loans paying monthly and 12 months for other payment frequencies. 
After a declining trend in delinquencies during 2010 and H111, since June 2011 
the issuer has reported an increasing trend in three months plus arrears 
(growing to 3.6% as of September 2012 from 2.2% as of March 2012), indicating 
some deterioration in the performance of the securitised pool. However, Fitch 
notes that the absolute amount of three months plus arrears has been more stable
over the same period as a result of the portfolio deleveraging.

The cash reserve can be used to cover interest shortfalls on the rated notes, as
well as to clear the outstanding principal deficiency ledgers (PDLs) of the 
notes, with the exception of the PDL of the unrated class D notes. The gross 
excess revenue has proved insufficient to fully cover for defaults only once in 
the life of the deal, in the December 2011 IPD, leading to an outstanding PDL 
balance on the class D notes. The unpaid amount was fully paid on the next IPD 
of March 2012, alongside with full provisioning for new defaults, thanks to 
available excess revenue.

All borrower payments to the originators are immediately transferred into the 
interim collection account held with a retail bank of the BP group. A first 
demand guarantee was implemented in 2009 aimed at mitigating the commingling 
risk arising from the funds held at this account. Upon the guarantor's downgrade
below 'A'/'F1', which occurred in May 2010, BP should have posted collateral up 
to the maximum guaranteed amount, alternatively it should have found an eligible
substitute or redirected the borrowers' payment into the issuer collection 
account. None of these remedies were carried out. The guarantee is still in 
place, but BP's underlying obligations have not been cash collateralised, thus 
increasing the transaction's commingling exposure. As a result, Fitch has 
analysed the transaction for potential commingling exposure. 

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
