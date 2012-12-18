TEXT-Fitch cuts EFGInt's Tier 2 notes on criteria revision

Dec 18 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded EUR67.6m Basel III-compliant subordinated Tier 2 notes (XS0732522023) issued by EFG International (Guernsey) Limited and guaranteed by EFG International AG (EFGInt) to 'BBB+' from 'A-'. At the same time, the agency has assigned an expected rating of 'BBB+(EXP)' to Tier 2 Resettable Guaranteed Subordinated Notes to be issued in January 2013 by EFG Funding (Guernsey) Limited and guaranteed by EFGInt. The downgrade of the outstanding notes reflects a revision of Fitch's subordinated and hybrid securities rating criteria (see 'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities', dated 5 December 2012) and is not linked to EFGInt's standalone credit profile. EFGInt is rated Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'A' with a Negative Outlook, Short-term IDR 'F1', Viability Rating (VR) 'a', Support Rating '5' and Support Rating Floor 'No Floor'. The rating of the outstanding issue and the expected rating of the upcoming issue are notched down twice from EFGInt's VR to reflect Fitch's view of the high loss severity of the notes due to their contractual write-down language. Both notes will be written-down to zero and cancelled upon occurrence of a non-viability event, defined as either regulatory intervention or the receipt of extraordinary support from the public sector. According to Fitch's subordinated and hybrid securities rating criteria, Tier 2 instruments with contractual write-off language are likely to be notched twice from the VR instead of once as is the case for legacy lower Tier 2 instruments. Given the automatic, complete and permanent write-down feature in EFGInt's Basel III-compliant Tier 2 instruments as well as the clearly-defined role of these instruments in the context of Switzerland's bank resolution and insolvency regime, Fitch has therefore decided to widen the notching from one to two notches. Given that coupon deferral in a going-concern scenario is not possible, Fitch has not added any additional notches for incremental non-performance risk relative to EFGInt's VR. RATING SENSITIVITIES The rating and expected rating are linked to EFGInt's VR and are primarily sensitive to a change in the bank's VR. A rating action on EFGInt's VR would be directly mirrored by a corresponding rating action on the rating and expected rating. The issue of EFGInt's Tier 2 Resettable Guaranteed Subordinated Notes in early January 2013 is contingent on the successful execution of a cash tender offer of EFGInt's outstanding fiduciary certificates backed by preferred shares