FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch: Bilkreditt 2 Limited's ratings unaffected by deed of amendment
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 18, 2012 / 4:36 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch: Bilkreditt 2 Limited's ratings unaffected by deed of amendment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 18 - Fitch Ratings says that there is no impact on Bilkreditt 2
Limited's ratings following the execution of a deed of amendment.

Fitch has been notified that a deed of amendment has been executed regarding the
transaction's servicer downgrade triggers. At closing, borrower notification was
to occur and a back-up servicer to be put in place within 10 days if the
servicer's rating fell below 'BBBsf'. A servicer termination event was triggered
if the rating fell below 'BBB-sf'.

These triggers have now been amended to reflect that borrower notification will
occur and a back-up servicer put in place within 10 days if the servicer rating
falls below 'BBB-sf'. The rating-related servicer termination event has been
removed.

Fitch considers that this amendment does not impact the rating of the notes as
the measures in place are still strong enough to mitigate any potential servicer
interruption risk.


Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.