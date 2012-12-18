FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT - S&P cuts Zagrebacka banka dd rating
December 18, 2012 / 4:52 PM / in 5 years

TEXT - S&P cuts Zagrebacka banka dd rating

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
    
Overview
     -- On Dec. 14, 2012, we lowered the ratings on Croatia to 'BB+/B'.
     -- Our long-term rating on Croatia-based Zagrebacka banka is capped at 
the level of the long-term sovereign rating on Croatia.
     -- We are therefore lowering the long-term rating on Zagrebacka banka to 
'BB+' from 'BBB-'.
     -- The stable outlook mirrors that on Croatia and the likelihood that we 
would apply ratings uplift for group support in the case the bank's 
stand-alone credit profile deteriorates.

Rating Action
On Dec. 18, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term 
counterparty credit rating on Croatia-based Zagrebacka banka dd     
(ZB) to 'BB+' from 'BBB-'. The outlook is stable.

Rationale
The downgrade reflects the same action on Croatia on Dec. 14, 2012. The 
lowering of the long-term rating on the sovereign reflects our view that 
structural and fiscal reforms implemented so far have been insufficient to 
foster economic growth and place public finances on a more-sustainable path 
(for more information, see "Ratings On Croatia Lowered To 'BB+/B' On 
Insufficient Reforms; Outlook Stable," published Dec. 14, 2012).

According to our criteria ("Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions," 
published Nov. 9, 2011), the long-term rating on ZB is capped by the long-term 
foreign-currency rating on the sovereign. Considering ZB's high exposure to 
the Croatian government through holdings in government securities and lending 
to government related entities, we don't believe that its rating can be higher 
than the sovereign. Nevertheless, in case of downward pressure on the bank's 
stand-alone profile (SACP), due to deterioration in asset quality or pressure 
on its funding profile, we would apply some uplift for expected support from 
the parent. 

We consider ZB to be a "strategically important" subsidiary of UniCredit Bank 
Austria AG (A/Negative/A-1), the controlling shareholder with a 84.21% stake. 
We believe ZB fits well with UniCredit's objective to be a major player in 
commercial banking in Central and Eastern Europe.

The SACP on ZB reflects its leading market position in the Croatian domestic 
market and its adequate capitalization, in our view. These factors are 
somewhat offset by continued negative pressure on its funding profile and 
asset quality. 

Outlook
The stable outlook mirrors that on the sovereign. 

If we lower the bank's SACP, in case of further pressure on its funding 
profile or asset quality, it is unlikely to trigger a downgrade, as we would 
start to factor in uplift to reflect group support.

A positive or negative rating action on the sovereign would have the same 
impact on ZB's ratings.

Ratings List
Downgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
                                        To                 From
Zagrebacka banka dd
 Counterparty Credit Rating             BB+/Stable/--      BBB-/Negative/--

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

