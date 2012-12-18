TEXT - Fitch rates E-CARAT PLC asset-backed notes

Link to Fitch Ratings’ Report: E-CARAT plcDec 18 - Fitch Ratings has assigned E-CARAT plc’s notes the following final rating: Class A Notes, due June 2020: ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable Subordinated Notes: NR The rating is based on Fitch’s assessment of the origination and servicing procedures of GMAC UK, Fitch’s expectations of future asset performance, the available credit enhancement (CE), and the transaction’s legal structure. The rating addresses timely payment of interest and payment of principal by the final maturity date in accordance with the transaction documents. The class A notes benefit from 14.74% CE, provided by overcollateralisation (13.0%) and a liquidity reserve (1.74%) funded at closing. The class A notes pay a fixed rate of interest to noteholders, which eliminates the need for a hedge against an interest rate mismatch in the transaction. The issuance proceeds were used to purchase a portfolio of auto loan receivables originated by GMAC UK plc (GMAC UK; Short-Term IDR ‘B’) within the UK. The transaction is static and amortises sequentially from closing. The liquidity reserve can be used to cover shortfalls for the payment of senior items and interest on the class A notes but also provides credit support to the notes, since amounts released through its amortisation (amortising in parallel with the class A notes) can be used to cure potential principal losses during the life of the transaction. In addition, the transaction benefits from excess spread of above 6.0% per annum. Fitch has identified and analysed three sub-pools with different performance behaviour: new supported cars, new unsupported cars and used cars (all fully amortising loans without a final balloon payment). Fitch determined base case default rate expectations of 2.5% for new unsupported cars and 3.25% for used cars. Fitch determined a base case default rate expectation of 1.5% for new supported cars, which is higher than indicated by the historical cohort data provided to Fitch. This is driven by the change in loan characteristics of this sub-category, following the introduction of a product called “flexible finance” in July 2011. In addition, the agency determined base case recovery expectations of 55% for new car loans and 50% for the used car sub-pool. Although the underlying contracts do not feature any direct residual value risk, the underlying secured receivables are regulated by the Consumer Credit Act and are therefore exposed to voluntary termination losses, which the agency estimated to be 12.7% in a ‘AAAsf’ scenario based on a calculation made through loan-by-loan data. E-CARAT plc is a UK-based securitisation vehicle and is the first public securitisation of GMAC UK to be rated by Fitch in the UK. A new issue report, including further information on transaction related stress and sensitivity analysis, and material sources of information that were used to prepare the credit rating is available at www.fitchratings.com.