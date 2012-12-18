FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEX-S&P rates NewStar Commercial Loan Funding 2012-2 notes
December 18, 2012

TEX-S&P rates NewStar Commercial Loan Funding 2012-2 notes

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

OVERVIEW
     -- NewStar Commercial Loan Funding 2012-2 LLC's issuance is a CLO 
securitization backed by a revolving pool consisting primarily of middle 
market senior secured loans.
     -- We assigned our 'AAA (sf)' rating to the class A notes.
     -- The 'AAA (sf)' rating reflects our view of the transaction's credit 
enhancement, its legal structure, and its overcollateralization and interest 
coverage tests, among other factors.
 
CHICAGO (Standard & Poor's) Dec. 18, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services 
today assigned its 'AAA (sf)' rating to NewStar Commercial Loan Funding 2012-2 
LLC's $190.70 million floating-rate notes (see list).

The note issuance is a collateralized loan obligation securitization backed by 
a revolving pool consisting primarily of middle market senior secured loans.

The rating reflects our view of:
     -- The credit enhancement provided to the rated notes through the 
subordination of cash flows that are payable to the subordinated notes.
     -- The transaction's credit enhancement, which is sufficient to withstand 
the defaults applicable for the supplemental tests (not counting excess 
spread), and cash flow structure, which can withstand the default rate 
projected by Standard & Poor's CDO Evaluator model, as assessed by Standard & 
Poor's using the assumptions and methods outlined in its corporate 
collateralized debt obligation (CDO) criteria (see "Update To Global 
Methodologies And AssumptionsRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

RATING ASSIGNED
NewStar Commercial Loan Funding 2012-2 LLC 

Class                  Rating        Amount (mil. $)
A                      AAA (sf)               190.70
B                      NR                      26.00
C (deferrable)         NR                      35.20
D (deferrable)         NR                      11.40
E (deferrable)         NR                      16.30
F (deferrable)         NR                      24.10
Subordinated notes     NR                      22.18

NR--Not rated.

