FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P assigns Landry's notes 'CCC+' rating
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 18, 2012 / 6:26 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P assigns Landry's notes 'CCC+' rating

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 18 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'CCC+'
issue-level and '6' recovery rating to the proposed $210 million of unsecured
notes due 2018 to be issued by Landry's Holdings II Inc. We included this debt
under the parent, Houston-based retailer Landry's Inc. The '6' recovery rating
indicates our expectation of negligible (0% to 10%) recovery for noteholders in
the event of a hypothetical payment default. Proceeds are to be used to fund a
distribution to the parent company. All other ratings, including the 'B'
corporate credit rating, are unaffected by this transaction. As a result of the
transaction, we expect adjusted leverage of nearly 5.9x of interest coverage of
about 2x.

The corporate credit rating on Landry's is 'B' and the rating outlook is 
stable. The 'B' rating continues to reflect our view of Landry's financial 
risk profile as "highly leveraged". In our base-case forecast that 
incorporates 2% same-store sales and debt reduction with about half of excess 
cash flows, we see leverage declining to the mid-5x area and funds from 
operations to debt of 10%, which are in line with levels indicative of the 'B' 
rating. (For the latest complete corporate credit rating rationale, see the 
summary analysis on Landry's published on Oct. 25, 2012.)

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global Industrials Issuers' 
Speculative-Grade Debt, Aug. 10, 2009

RATINGS LIST

Landry's Inc.
 Corporate Credit Rating                  B/Stable/--

Rating Assigned
Landry's Holdings II Inc.
 $210 Mil. Unsecured Notes Due 2018       CCC+
  Recovery Rating                         6


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.