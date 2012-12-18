FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P affirms State of Sao Paulo 'BBB-', 'brAAA' ratings
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 18, 2012 / 6:26 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P affirms State of Sao Paulo 'BBB-', 'brAAA' ratings

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

Overview
     -- Prudent fiscal management and the Fiscal Responsibility law are 
expected to result in fiscal stability, despite the growing pressure to 
increase expenditures.
     -- We are affirming our 'BBB-' global scale and 'brAAA' national scale 
ratings on the state.
     -- The stable outlook balances the expectations of continuing 
strengthening of the state's fiscal and financial indicators with the 
challenges to develop infrastructure and finance social programs.


Rating Action
On Dec. 18, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB-' 
global scale and 'brAAA' national scale issuer credit rating on the Brazilian 
state of Sao Paulo. The outlooks on these ratings remain stable.

Rationale
The ratings on the state of Sao Paulo reflect its strong and well-diversified 
economic structure. Sao Paulo is the main engine of Brazil's economy. The 
state generates 34% of the nation's GDP. The state's GDP per capita is 
estimated at about 56% higher than the national average, and is the second 
largest after the Federal District. Sound macroeconomic prospects for Brazil 
will continue to support the state's economic development over the medium 
term, despite only moderate economic growth rates. We expect Brazil's and the 
state's GDP to increase 1.0% in 2012 and about 3.25% in 2013.

Despite the ongoing pressures to increase public investment, we expect the 
state's credit quality could continue to strengthen gradually over the medium 
term. This is largely because of the institutional framework that guides state 
governments following the 1997 deal between the central government and the 
states concerning debt payments and the national Fiscal Responsibility Law, 
which was passed in 2000. In addition, we expect the solid management of the 
state's finances to continue strengthening its fiscal position.

Sao Paulo's debt has consistently declined in terms of the states revenue 
because of the balanced budgets achieved over many years. However, the state's 
debt level remains high, at about 140% of total expected revenues, at the end 
of 2012, down from about 175% in 2006. We expect debt levels to continue 
declining in terms of revenues, despite plans to increase borrowing to finance 
infrastructure development. The composition of the debt significantly reduces 
rollover risk. The central government holds about 95% of the debt and acts as 
a creditor with terms that remain largely favorable to the state with the 
exemption of an indexation coefficient that has contributed to the nominal 
debt to continue to increase despite balanced budgets. This particular 
condition is currently under negotiation at the federal congress in Brazil, a 
change that if it were to happen could decrease the state's still significant 
debt service.

Sao Paulo's fiscal flexibility is due to its large internal revenue sources, 
constituting about 92% of its total revenues. This translates into low 
dependence on federal funds. However, the state is constricted in its 
spending, despite higher capital expenditures. We expect capital expenditures 
to be about 10.5% of total spending for 2012, only slightly above the 2011 
level. We expect capital expenditures to rise steadily but gradually, due to 
other pressing items in its budget. Rising demand for infrastructure and 
social program spending will continue to require strong management skills.

The state has benefited from the one political party rule for more than 18 
years, which helped strengthen management procedures and control systems. Sao 
Paulo's fiscal and financial guidelines will continue to be influenced by the 
intergovernmental framework in Brazil. The institutional strength resulting 
from this framework remains a key credit strength for the ratings on both 
Brazil and the state of Sao Paulo.

Liquidity
The state's ability to set its own liquidity policy is limited mainly due to 
the national fiscal responsibility law and established earmarks for specific 
spending responsibilities. Under Brazil's intra-governmental scheme, states 
face significant restrictions to issue new debt. They can only do so with 
authorization from the national government under certain specific conditions 
and within certain fiscal targets.

Outlook
The stable outlook balances the expectations of continuing strengthening of 
the state's fiscal and financial indicators with the continuing challenges to 
develop infrastructure and finance social programs. Over time, higher capital 
expenditures would improve the state's credit fundamentals and could lead to 
an upgrade. Conversely, signs of a deteriorating fiscal performance could lead 
to a downgrade.


Related Criteria And Research
Methodology For Rating International Local And Regional Governments, Sept. 20, 
2010

Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed

Sao Paulo (State of)
 Issuer Credit Rating
  Global Rating Scale                   BBB-/Stable/--     
  Brazilian Rating Scale                brAAA/Stable/--    


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.