TEXT-S&P affirms State of Sao Paulo 'BBB-', 'brAAA' ratings

Overview -- Prudent fiscal management and the Fiscal Responsibility law are expected to result in fiscal stability, despite the growing pressure to increase expenditures. -- We are affirming our 'BBB-' global scale and 'brAAA' national scale ratings on the state. -- The stable outlook balances the expectations of continuing strengthening of the state's fiscal and financial indicators with the challenges to develop infrastructure and finance social programs. Rating Action On Dec. 18, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB-' global scale and 'brAAA' national scale issuer credit rating on the Brazilian state of Sao Paulo. The outlooks on these ratings remain stable. Rationale The ratings on the state of Sao Paulo reflect its strong and well-diversified economic structure. Sao Paulo is the main engine of Brazil's economy. The state generates 34% of the nation's GDP. The state's GDP per capita is estimated at about 56% higher than the national average, and is the second largest after the Federal District. Sound macroeconomic prospects for Brazil will continue to support the state's economic development over the medium term, despite only moderate economic growth rates. We expect Brazil's and the state's GDP to increase 1.0% in 2012 and about 3.25% in 2013. Despite the ongoing pressures to increase public investment, we expect the state's credit quality could continue to strengthen gradually over the medium term. This is largely because of the institutional framework that guides state governments following the 1997 deal between the central government and the states concerning debt payments and the national Fiscal Responsibility Law, which was passed in 2000. In addition, we expect the solid management of the state's finances to continue strengthening its fiscal position. Sao Paulo's debt has consistently declined in terms of the states revenue because of the balanced budgets achieved over many years. However, the state's debt level remains high, at about 140% of total expected revenues, at the end of 2012, down from about 175% in 2006. We expect debt levels to continue declining in terms of revenues, despite plans to increase borrowing to finance infrastructure development. The composition of the debt significantly reduces rollover risk. The central government holds about 95% of the debt and acts as a creditor with terms that remain largely favorable to the state with the exemption of an indexation coefficient that has contributed to the nominal debt to continue to increase despite balanced budgets. This particular condition is currently under negotiation at the federal congress in Brazil, a change that if it were to happen could decrease the state's still significant debt service. Sao Paulo's fiscal flexibility is due to its large internal revenue sources, constituting about 92% of its total revenues. This translates into low dependence on federal funds. However, the state is constricted in its spending, despite higher capital expenditures. We expect capital expenditures to be about 10.5% of total spending for 2012, only slightly above the 2011 level. We expect capital expenditures to rise steadily but gradually, due to other pressing items in its budget. Rising demand for infrastructure and social program spending will continue to require strong management skills. The state has benefited from the one political party rule for more than 18 years, which helped strengthen management procedures and control systems. Sao Paulo's fiscal and financial guidelines will continue to be influenced by the intergovernmental framework in Brazil. The institutional strength resulting from this framework remains a key credit strength for the ratings on both Brazil and the state of Sao Paulo. Liquidity The state's ability to set its own liquidity policy is limited mainly due to the national fiscal responsibility law and established earmarks for specific spending responsibilities. Under Brazil's intra-governmental scheme, states face significant restrictions to issue new debt. They can only do so with authorization from the national government under certain specific conditions and within certain fiscal targets. Outlook The stable outlook balances the expectations of continuing strengthening of the state's fiscal and financial indicators with the continuing challenges to develop infrastructure and finance social programs. Over time, higher capital expenditures would improve the state's credit fundamentals and could lead to an upgrade. Conversely, signs of a deteriorating fiscal performance could lead to a downgrade. Related Criteria And Research Methodology For Rating International Local And Regional Governments, Sept. 20, 2010 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed Sao Paulo (State of) Issuer Credit Rating Global Rating Scale BBB-/Stable/-- Brazilian Rating Scale brAAA/Stable/--