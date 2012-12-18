FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P says Gulfport Energy ratings unchanged by note add-on
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 18, 2012 / 7:40 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P says Gulfport Energy ratings unchanged by note add-on

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 18 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its 'B-'
corporate credit rating and 'CCC+' issue-level rating on Gulfport Energy Corp.
 are unchanged by Gulfport's announcement yesterday that it will issue
9,000,000 shares of common stock and launch a $50 million add-on to its 7.75%
senior notes due 2020. Net proceeds from the equity offering and the add-on will
be used primarily to fund the acquisition of approximately 30,000 net acres in
the Utica Shale from Windsor Ohio LLC for about $300 million. 

RATINGS LIST

Gulfport Energy Corp.
  Corporate credit rating                  B-/Negative/--
  $300 mil. 7.75% sr unsec notes due 2020  CCC+
   Recovery rating                         5
 

Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.