FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT - S&P affirms Brazil's ratings
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
December 18, 2012 / 8:52 PM / in 5 years

TEXT - S&P affirms Brazil's ratings

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)


Overview
     -- Brazil's economic growth decelerated sharply in 2012, primarily 
because of a decline in investment.
     -- In our view, the overall economic policy framework in Brazil will 
continue to seek higher sustainable growth rates through balanced 
macroeconomic management and efforts to address infrastructure and other 
shortfalls.
     -- We are affirming our 'BBB' long-term foreign currency sovereign credit 
rating and 'A-' long-term local currency rating on Brazil.
     -- The outlook is stable, reflecting policymakers' commitment to a 
prudent economic framework, as well as the difficulties associated with 
reaching a higher level of sustainable GDP growth. 

Rating Action
On Dec. 18, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB' 
long-term foreign currency sovereign credit rating and its 'A-' long-term 
local currency rating on the Federative Republic of Brazil. At the same time, 
we affirmed our 'A-2' short-term foreign and local currency ratings on the 
country. The outlook on the long-term ratings remains stable. Standard & 
Poor's transfer and convertibility (T&C) assessment of 'A-' is unchanged. 
Similarly, our 'brAAA' national scale rating on Brazil remains unchanged.

Rationale
Standard & Poor's bases its ratings on Brazil on the country's prudent 
economic policies, which we expect to strengthen prospects for higher 
sustainable GDP growth and reduce the country's vulnerability to external 
shocks. We expect Brazil's diverse economic structure, its expanding middle 
class, and the potential for higher exports to sustain per capita real GDP 
growth of close to 3% over the next few years. Moderately high government debt 
and some structural impediments to the investment needed to boost growth 
constrain the ratings.

The lack of economic dynamism raises questions about the Administration's 
ability and willingness to continue to support the parameters that 
successfully anchored economic stability in Brazil. After several downward 
revisions throughout the year, per capita real GDP is expected to be flat in 
2012 and increase to a moderate 2.2% in 2013, before moving closer to 3%. The 
weak economic recovery, through a combination of lower-than-anticipated tax 
revenue and some countercyclical measures, will lead to a general government 
(central government and states and municipalities) primary surplus of 2.3% in 
2012, which is lower than both the government's initial estimate and the 2011 
result (both 2.9% of GDP). We expect primary surpluses of the general 
government to remain at about 2% of GDP for the next few years, which will 
enable the government's debt to GDP to remain stable or decline marginally, in 
part because of the decline in domestic interest rates. We expect Brazil's net 
general government debt to reach 39% of GDP by year-end.

We believe the slow economic recovery has modified the authorities' macro 
approach only in the margin. In our view, the commitment to sound government 
debt dynamics, the fiscal responsibility law, the inflation targeting regime, 
and the managed float exchange rate system remain solid. Strong labor markets 
results, with the unemployment rate at a record low and the labor 
participation rate at a record high, may suggest stronger underlying trends. 
In fact, strong labor conditions continue to support relatively solid 
performance in consumption. However, investment remains weak, accumulating 
five consecutive quarters of negative growth. We expect investment to decline 
in terms of GDP to 18.8% in 2012 from a peak of 19.5% in 2010.

Despite the Administration's efforts to develop the country's infrastructure, 
including its airports and ports concessions, the federal government, states, 
and municipalities have all shown only a limited ability to execute planned 
public-sector investment--expected to reach a moderate 2.5% of GDP. In 
addition, government actions aimed at reducing the private sector's costs of 
operating in Brazil, such as the welcome reduction in the electricity tariffs, 
have suffered implementation problems and had a negative impact on the markets 
involved.

Finally, Brazil's net external liability position is about 250% of current 
account receipts, but almost three-fourths of the gross liability is direct 
investment and portfolio equity, which is less burdensome in most scenarios. 
The strong accumulation of international reserves, with reserves expected to 
surpass 12 months of current account payments by year-end 2012, constitutes a 
strong cushion to any potential external shock. Over the next three years, we 
expect the current account to record moderate deficits of less than 3% of GDP, 
largely financed through foreign direct investment.

Outlook
The stable outlook balances policymakers' commitment to a prudent economic 
framework against the challenges in reaching a higher level of sustainable GDP 
growth. We expect fiscal policy to complement monetary policy to support GDP 
growth, but we acknowledge that Brazil has only limited room to promote fiscal 
expansion without compromising medium-term fiscal dynamics.

Implementing a vigorous agenda of microeconomic reforms that increases 
investment and the country's trend GDP growth would give Brazil greater policy 
flexibility and, in turn, could lead to an upgrade. Conversely, if the central 
bank's inflation-targeting policy falters, in combination with an aggressive 
fiscal policy and materially greater recourse to lending by government-owned 
banks, recent macroeconomic improvement could reverse and lead us to lower our 
rating on Brazil.

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Brazil (Federative Republic of), July 16, 2012
     -- Could Sports Help Brazil Finally Reach Its Economic Growth Goals?, 
July 16, 2012
     -- How Does The Sovereign Credit Rating On Brazil Compare With Those On 
Other Emerging Markets?, Feb. 7, 2012
     -- Sovereign Government Rating Methodology And Assumptions, June 30, 2011

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed

Brazil (Federative Republic of)
 Sovereign Credit Rating
  Foreign Currency                        BBB/Stable/A-2     
  Local Currency                          A-/Stable/A-2      
 Brazilian Rating Scale                   brAAA/Stable/--    
 Transfer & Convertibility Assessment     A-                 
 Senior Unsecured                         BBB                

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.