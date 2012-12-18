FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rates EP Energy's proposed notes 'B'
#Market News
December 18, 2012 / 10:41 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P rates EP Energy's proposed notes 'B'

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Dec 18 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned issue-level and
recovery ratings to Houston-based EP Energy LLC's proposed $350 million
pay-in-kind (PIK) notes due 2017. The notes are to be issued by EP Energy's
parent company, EPE Holdings LLC, and co-issuer EP Energy BondCo Inc. The issue
rating on the PIK notes is 'B' (two notches lower than the corporate credit
rating on EP Energy). The recovery rating is '6', indicating our expectation of
negligible (0% to 10%) recovery in the event of default. The PIK debt is
structurally subordinated to the existing secured and unsecured debt at EP
Energy LLC. (For the complete recovery analysis, see our recovery report on EP
Energy to be published shortly on RatingsDirect.)

Proceeds will be paid out as a cash dividend to the owners of EPE Holdings 
LLC: private equity investors including Apollo Global Management LLC, Access 
Industries Inc. and Riverstone Holdings LP. Despite the increase in total debt 
we project the company's debt to EBITDAX to remain in the 3.5x to 4.0x range, 
which is appropriate for the rating. 

The 'BB-' rating and stable outlook on EP Energy LLC reflect our assessment of 
the company's "fair" business risk and "aggressive" financial risk. The 
ratings incorporate the company's medium size and scale; its meaningful 
exposure to natural gas (70% of year-end 2011 proven reserves and about 75% of 
current production); its relatively high leverage compared with peers; and its 
position in a highly cyclical, capital-intensive, and competitive industry. 
The ratings also reflect the company's good natural gas hedging position, 
"adequate" liquidity, and its ongoing shift to higher margin oil production.


RATINGS LIST
EP Energy LLC 
 Corporate credit rating               BB-/Stable/--

New Ratings
EPE Holdings LLC
EP Energy BondCo Inc.
 Proposed $350 mil PIK nts due 2017    B 
   Recovery rating                     6



Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

