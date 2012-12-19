TEXT - Fitch on demand deposit accounts

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 19 - The expected expiration of unlimited FDIC protection for non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts (DDAs) will likely lead to some deposit flight away from smaller and lower-rated U.S. banks in 2013, according to Fitch Ratings. Beneficiaries of the insurance program’s expiration may be the major U.S. banks, still viewed by many to be too big to fail, as well as highly rated regional banks. The Senate’s inaction on a measure to extend the Dodd-Frank Deposit Insurance Provision means the unlimited FDIC backstop for DDAs with balances exceeding $250,000 will end on Dec. 31. This program and its predecessor, the Transaction Account Guarantee (TAG) program, were established to discourage deposit withdrawals during the financial crisis and its aftermath. However, strengthened financial profiles among U.S. banks undercut political support for another extension beyond year-end 2012. Corporate and institutional (including government) account balances are typically much higher than the $250,000 limit for FDIC protection of individual accounts. As a result, corporate treasurers and institutional depositors as well as midsize companies and state/local governments tend to be more sensitive to considerations of banks’ credit profiles than retail depositors covered under the $250,000 insurance threshold. In addition to lower-rated community banks, some deposit-taking subsidiaries of foreign banks may see outflows of deposits in accounts exceeding the $250,000 insurance limit if their parent institutions face financial pressure or increased headline risk in their home markets. Any large movements of high-value account deposit balances out of smaller institutions with weaker profiles could potentially contribute to further consolidation among small banks, which already face elevated compliance costs, eroded net interest margins, and a need to retain larger amounts of regulatory capital. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)