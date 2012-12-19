FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
December 19, 2012 / 4:16 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P rates Madison Park Funding X Ltd notes

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

OVERVIEW
     -- Madison Park Funding X Ltd./Madison Park Funding X LLC's issuance is a 
CLO securitization backed by a revolving pool consisting primarily of broadly 
syndicated senior secured loans.
     -- We assigned our ratings to the class X, A, B, C, D, and E notes.
     -- The ratings reflect our view of the transaction's credit enhancement, 
legal structure, and diversified collateral portfolio, among other factors.
 
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Dec. 19, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services 
today assigned its ratings to Madison Park Funding X Ltd./Madison Park Funding 
X LLC's $717.0 million fixed- and floating-rate notes (see list).

The note issuance is collateralized loan obligation securitization backed by a 
revolving pool consisting primarily of broadly syndicated senior secured loans.

The ratings reflect our view of: 
     -- The credit enhancement provided to the rated notes through the 
subordination of cash flows that are payable to the subordinated notes. 
     -- The transaction's credit enhancement, which is sufficient to withstand 
the defaults applicable for the supplemental tests (not counting excess 
spread), and cash flow structure, which can withstand the default rate 
projected by Standard & Poor's CDO Evaluator model, as assessed by Standard & 
Poor's using the assumptions and methods outlined in its corporate 
collateralized debt obligation (CDO) criteria, (see "Update To Global 
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

RATINGS ASSIGNED
Madison Park Funding X Ltd./Madison Park Funding X LLC

Class                      Rating           Amount

X                          AAA (sf)           4.00
A-1a                       AAA (sf)         300.00
A-1b                       AAA (sf)          15.75
A-2                        AAA (sf)         172.50
B-1                        AA (sf)           58.50
B-2                        AA (sf)           30.00
C (deferrable)             A (sf)            59.25
D (deferrable)             BBB (sf)          39.50
E (deferrable)             BB (sf)           37.50
Subordinated notes         NR                85.00
NR--Not rated.

