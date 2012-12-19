FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch utilities, power, gas, midstream energy monthly rating report
December 19, 2012

TEXT-Fitch utilities, power, gas, midstream energy monthly rating report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 19 - Fitch Ratings has published the North American Utilities, Power,
Gas and Midstream Energy (UPG) Group's monthly Utility, Power Gas, and Midstream
Energy summary for November 2012.

This report describes the various rating actions taken in the UPG universe and
provides links to pertinent research, special reports, comments, events, graphs
of sector rating trends and an analyst coverage list.

The report can be found on Fitch's website at 'www.fitchratings.com'.


Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.

Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Utilities, Power, Gas, and Midstream
Energy Monthly Summary - November 2012

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
