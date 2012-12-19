FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT - S&P revises Sensus U.S.A. Inc outlook to negative
December 19, 2012 / 5:00 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT - S&P revises Sensus U.S.A. Inc outlook to negative

Reuters Staff

9 Min Read

Overview
     -- Credit measures of privately owned Raleigh, N.C.-based Sensus USA Inc. 
are stretched for the ratings and we believe they could remain weak over the 
next 12 months.
     -- We are revising the outlook to negative from stable, and we are 
affirming our ratings on Sensus, including the 'B+' corporate credit rating.
     -- The negative outlook reflects the potential for a one-notch downgrade 
over the next 12 months if credit measures do not return to levels 
commensurate for the current ratings, and if consistently high leverage 
impairs headroom under financial covenants. 

Rating Action
On Dec. 19, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its rating 
outlook on Sensus USA Inc. to negative from stable. We affirmed all the 
ratings on the company, including the 'B+' corporate credit rating.

Rationale
The outlook revision reflects the potential for a one-notch downgrade if 
Sensus' credit measures remain weak in the fiscal year, ending March 31, 2013, 
primarily as a result of weaker-than-expected operating and financial 
performance and our view that the company's covenant headroom could tighten to 
about 10% or less in the coming quarters.  

In our base-case credit scenario, our forecast assumes:
     -- Sensus will have flat to low-single-digit contraction in its top line 
for fiscal year March 2013;
     -- EBITDA margin will be roughly 10%; and
     -- Capital expenditures will be roughly 3% of revenues.

The ratings on Sensus reflect its "weak" business risk profile and its 
"aggressive" financial risk profile. Our assessment of the company's weak 
business risk profile primarily reflects its participation in the highly 
competitive metering systems industry, limited geographic diversity, and high 
customer concentration. In addition, it also reflects the company's exposure 
to discretionary capital spending by utilities, capital availability, the 
level of penetration, and the pace of transition to the new smart-grid 
technology. Success within this industry typically depends on a company's 
breadth of product offering, product quality and availability, customer 
service, customers' acceptance of new technology, and price. 

We believe Sensus holds the No. 1 position globally in water meters, with 
approximately 20% market share, and is one of the top three players in North 
America in smart electric meters and communications technology. The company 
generates about 70% of revenues from North America. We believe Sensus' water 
meter business should continue to benefit from the industry shift to smart 
technology, which enables two-way communication between the meter and 
utilities. We understand that the use of automated metering reading (AMR) and 
advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) technologies should expand and that 
Sensus' revenues will increase as utilities shift to smart meters from 
traditional mechanical ones. 

The company manufactures water, gas, and electricity meters and also offers 
related communications, networking, and software solutions. We estimate that 
the company's revenues will be flat to slightly negative based on a slowdown 
in orders and contracts because of the weaker global economy. However, we 
believe the majority of sales will continue to occur as aftermarket 
replacement meters or upgrades. We expect overall long-term growth to be 
similar to residential and nonresidential construction growth, which Standard 
& Poor's chief economist currently forecasts at 4% (for nonresidential 
construction) and roughly 19% (up from a relatively low base for residential 
construction) for 2013. We believe the company's EBITDA margin will remain 
about 10%, below historical levels of roughly 15% primarily because of higher 
research and development spending on upcoming potential projects, which we 
expect to partly affected profitability in fiscal 2013. Volatility in the cost 
of raw materials--including brass, plastic resins, and aluminum--can affect 
profitability. We view the company's management and governance profile as 
"fair."   

We believe Sensus' financial risk profile is "aggressive." As of Sept. 30, 
2012, the ratio of total debt to EBITDA (adjusted for operating leases and 
pension underfunding) was more than 6x, and funds from operations (FFO) to 
total debt was less than 10%, against our expectation of total debt to EBITDA 
of 4x-5x, and FFO to total debt of 10%-15%. Credit metrics are currently 
weaker than our expectations, and we expect these metrics could remain so 
through fiscal 2013 based on our expectation of negative free cash flow, which 
we believe will likely constrain debt reduction. Further, we believe any small 
to midsize acquisitions to consolidate market positions could delay 
deleveraging. The company is co-owned by The Resolute Fund L.P., an affiliate 
of private-equity firm The Jordan Co., and Goldman Sachs Capital Partners L.P.

Liquidity
We believe Sensus has "less than adequate" liquidity. The company has roughly 
$4 million annually of scheduled debt amortization and no debt maturities 
until 2016. Our assessment of the company's liquidity profile incorporates the 
following expectations and assumptions: 
     -- If EBITDA declines more than 10%, we believe that covenant headroom 
under its credit facility could become marginal. 

Liquidity sources as of Sept. 30, 2012, include cash of about $40 million and 
sufficient availability under its $100 million revolving credit facility 
maturing in 2016. The primary uses of liquidity in fiscal 2013 will include 
roughly $30 million in capital expenditures and about $4 million of scheduled 
debt amortization. We expect free cash flow to be modestly negative in fiscal 
2013 because of increased capital spending,  working capital builds, and 
strategic investments. Sensus was compliant with its financial covenants; 
however, we are concerned about tightening headroom.  We will monitor the 
covenant headroom, which we believe could deteriorate by the end of fiscal 
2013, if debt remains at its current level and if EBITDA drops by more than 
20% from the previous fiscal year. Sensus' net leverage covenant steps down at 
June 30, 2013.

Recovery analysis
We rate the company's first-lien debt 'B+' with a recovery rating of '3', 
indicating our expectation of meaningful recovery (50%-70%) for lenders in the 
event of a default. We rate the company's second-lien debt 'B-', with a 
recovery rating of '6', indicating our expectation of negligible recovery 
(0-10%) in the event of a default. For the complete recovery analysis, please 
see the recovery report on Sensus USA Inc. published April 30, 2012, on 
RatingsDirect. 

Outlook
The outlook is negative. We could lower the ratings if Sensus' headroom under 
financial covenants falls below 10%, if credit measures do not return to 
levels commensurate for the current ratings--for instance, if total debt to 
EBITDA remains above 5x for an extended period--and if FFO to total debt does 
not improve to more than 10%. Conversely, we could revise the outlook to 
stable if operating performance improves meaningfully, which could improve 
credit measures within our expectations for the ratings. The company's weak 
business risk profile, coupled with its private-equity ownership, limits any 
potential for an upgrade.


Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook To Negative
                                        To                 From
Sensus U.S.A. Inc.
 Corporate Credit Rating                B+/Negative/--     B+/Stable/--

Ratings Affirmed

Sensus U.S.A. Inc.
 Second-Lien Senior Secured             B-                 
   Recovery Rating                      6                  
 First-Lien Senior Secured              B+                 
   Recovery Rating                      3

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
