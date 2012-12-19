TEXT - S&P revises Sensus U.S.A. Inc outlook to negative

Overview -- Credit measures of privately owned Raleigh, N.C.-based Sensus USA Inc. are stretched for the ratings and we believe they could remain weak over the next 12 months. -- We are revising the outlook to negative from stable, and we are affirming our ratings on Sensus, including the 'B+' corporate credit rating. -- The negative outlook reflects the potential for a one-notch downgrade over the next 12 months if credit measures do not return to levels commensurate for the current ratings, and if consistently high leverage impairs headroom under financial covenants. Rating Action On Dec. 19, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its rating outlook on Sensus USA Inc. to negative from stable. We affirmed all the ratings on the company, including the 'B+' corporate credit rating. Rationale The outlook revision reflects the potential for a one-notch downgrade if Sensus' credit measures remain weak in the fiscal year, ending March 31, 2013, primarily as a result of weaker-than-expected operating and financial performance and our view that the company's covenant headroom could tighten to about 10% or less in the coming quarters. In our base-case credit scenario, our forecast assumes: -- Sensus will have flat to low-single-digit contraction in its top line for fiscal year March 2013; -- EBITDA margin will be roughly 10%; and -- Capital expenditures will be roughly 3% of revenues. The ratings on Sensus reflect its "weak" business risk profile and its "aggressive" financial risk profile. Our assessment of the company's weak business risk profile primarily reflects its participation in the highly competitive metering systems industry, limited geographic diversity, and high customer concentration. In addition, it also reflects the company's exposure to discretionary capital spending by utilities, capital availability, the level of penetration, and the pace of transition to the new smart-grid technology. Success within this industry typically depends on a company's breadth of product offering, product quality and availability, customer service, customers' acceptance of new technology, and price. We believe Sensus holds the No. 1 position globally in water meters, with approximately 20% market share, and is one of the top three players in North America in smart electric meters and communications technology. The company generates about 70% of revenues from North America. We believe Sensus' water meter business should continue to benefit from the industry shift to smart technology, which enables two-way communication between the meter and utilities. We understand that the use of automated metering reading (AMR) and advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) technologies should expand and that Sensus' revenues will increase as utilities shift to smart meters from traditional mechanical ones. The company manufactures water, gas, and electricity meters and also offers related communications, networking, and software solutions. We estimate that the company's revenues will be flat to slightly negative based on a slowdown in orders and contracts because of the weaker global economy. However, we believe the majority of sales will continue to occur as aftermarket replacement meters or upgrades. We expect overall long-term growth to be similar to residential and nonresidential construction growth, which Standard & Poor's chief economist currently forecasts at 4% (for nonresidential construction) and roughly 19% (up from a relatively low base for residential construction) for 2013. We believe the company's EBITDA margin will remain about 10%, below historical levels of roughly 15% primarily because of higher research and development spending on upcoming potential projects, which we expect to partly affected profitability in fiscal 2013. Volatility in the cost of raw materials--including brass, plastic resins, and aluminum--can affect profitability. We view the company's management and governance profile as "fair." We believe Sensus' financial risk profile is "aggressive." As of Sept. 30, 2012, the ratio of total debt to EBITDA (adjusted for operating leases and pension underfunding) was more than 6x, and funds from operations (FFO) to total debt was less than 10%, against our expectation of total debt to EBITDA of 4x-5x, and FFO to total debt of 10%-15%. Credit metrics are currently weaker than our expectations, and we expect these metrics could remain so through fiscal 2013 based on our expectation of negative free cash flow, which we believe will likely constrain debt reduction. Further, we believe any small to midsize acquisitions to consolidate market positions could delay deleveraging. The company is co-owned by The Resolute Fund L.P., an affiliate of private-equity firm The Jordan Co., and Goldman Sachs Capital Partners L.P. Liquidity We believe Sensus has "less than adequate" liquidity. The company has roughly $4 million annually of scheduled debt amortization and no debt maturities until 2016. Our assessment of the company's liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations and assumptions: -- If EBITDA declines more than 10%, we believe that covenant headroom under its credit facility could become marginal. Liquidity sources as of Sept. 30, 2012, include cash of about $40 million and sufficient availability under its $100 million revolving credit facility maturing in 2016. The primary uses of liquidity in fiscal 2013 will include roughly $30 million in capital expenditures and about $4 million of scheduled debt amortization. We expect free cash flow to be modestly negative in fiscal 2013 because of increased capital spending, working capital builds, and strategic investments. Sensus was compliant with its financial covenants; however, we are concerned about tightening headroom. We will monitor the covenant headroom, which we believe could deteriorate by the end of fiscal 2013, if debt remains at its current level and if EBITDA drops by more than 20% from the previous fiscal year. Sensus' net leverage covenant steps down at June 30, 2013. Recovery analysis We rate the company's first-lien debt 'B+' with a recovery rating of '3', indicating our expectation of meaningful recovery (50%-70%) for lenders in the event of a default. We rate the company's second-lien debt 'B-', with a recovery rating of '6', indicating our expectation of negligible recovery (0-10%) in the event of a default. For the complete recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on Sensus USA Inc. published April 30, 2012, on RatingsDirect. Outlook The outlook is negative. We could lower the ratings if Sensus' headroom under financial covenants falls below 10%, if credit measures do not return to levels commensurate for the current ratings--for instance, if total debt to EBITDA remains above 5x for an extended period--and if FFO to total debt does not improve to more than 10%. Conversely, we could revise the outlook to stable if operating performance improves meaningfully, which could improve credit measures within our expectations for the ratings. The company's weak business risk profile, coupled with its private-equity ownership, limits any potential for an upgrade. Related Criteria And Research -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 2012 -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Key Credit Factors: Criteria For Rating The Global Capital Goods Industry, April 28, 2011 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Outlook To Negative To From Sensus U.S.A. Inc. Corporate Credit Rating B+/Negative/-- B+/Stable/-- Ratings Affirmed Sensus U.S.A. Inc. Second-Lien Senior Secured B- Recovery Rating 6 First-Lien Senior Secured B+ Recovery Rating 3