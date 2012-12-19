FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT - S&P affirms Friuli-Venezia Giulia region
December 19, 2012 / 5:01 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT - S&P affirms Friuli-Venezia Giulia region

Reuters Staff

9 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
    
Overview
     -- We have adjusted downward our scores on the economy, budgetary 
flexibility, and the institutional framework for Italian special-status region 
Friuli-Venezia Giulia (FVG).
     -- We have therefore revised FVG's indicative credit level to 'aa-' from 
'aa', but our rating on FVG remains capped at the level of the rating on Italy.
     -- We are affirming our 'BBB+' long-term rating on FVG. 
     -- The outlook remains negative, reflecting our outlook on the sovereign.

Rating Action
On Dec. 19, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB+' 
long-term issuer credit rating on the Italian Autonomous Region of 
Friuli-Venezia Giulia (FVG). The outlook remains negative. 

Rationale
The rating on FVG primarily reflects our long-term rating on the Republic of 
Italy (unsolicited BBB+/Negative/A-2). We cap our rating on FVG at the level 
of the long-term rating on Italy because  the region does not fulfill all the 
criteria that would allow it to be rated above the sovereign. Among other 
factors, FVG is legally obliged to hold its liquidity at the Bank of Italy.

We have revised FVG's indicative credit level (ICL) to 'aa-' from 'aa'. The 
ICL is not a rating but a means of assessing the intrinsic creditworthiness of 
a local or regional government (LRG) under the assumption that there is no 
sovereign rating cap. The ICL results from the combination of our assessment 
of an LRG's individual credit profile and the institutional framework in which 
it operates. See "Methodology For Rating International Local And Regional 
Governments," published Sept. 20, 2010. 

Our reassessment of FVG's ICL factors in our view that the institutional 
framework for special-status regions has gradually become more constraining 
since the start of the economic crisis. Central government interference has 
hampered what we considered to be superior predictability vis-a-vis 
normal-status regions. We no longer consider that special-status regions are 
more able to oppose reforms affecting their financial balance, as they are 
subject to increasingly stringent limits on expenditures through the national 
stability pact and the government has now requested they contribute to shared 
taxes. We have therefore aligned our institutional framework score for 
special-status regions with that on normal-status regions, at "evolving but 
sound."

Our revision of FVG's ICL to 'aa-' also takes into account our revised 
economic score and fiscal flexibility score. FVG, like all Italian regions, is 
exposed to a deteriorating economy--we forecast a 2.4% fall in GDP for Italy 
in 2012, and a 0.7% fall in 2013--and has little flexibility to increase its 
revenues. The central government's continuous transfer cuts will, in our view, 
lead FVG to increase taxes, thereby reducing its future tax revenue 
flexibility.

Strong fundamentals still underpin FVG's intrinsic creditworthiness. Its 
financial managers have a track record of budgetary discipline, which, in our 
view, is likely to persist. It also has ample liquidity and a very low debt 
burden, which should continue to shrink thanks to a disciplined budgetary 
performance.

In our base-case scenario for 2012-2014, FVG will weather the recession with 
no major impact on its budget. We expect that operating margins will shrink 
moderately to an average of 9.4% of operating revenues from 13.4% in 2011. We 
anticipate cuts in operating expenditures of some 0.6%, which is slightly 
below our projection of a 1.9% fall in operating revenues. We believe the 
slight revenue decline will stem mainly from FGV's contracting GDP--in line 
with Italy's according to our estimate--and from FVG's transfer of some tax 
proceeds to central government, at least over 2012-2014.

We anticipate that deficits after capital accounts will hover around an 
average of 6.9% of total revenues over 2012-2014 (compared with a 2.6% deficit 
in 2011), on the back of diminishing operating margins. However, this won't 
translate into increasing debt in our base case, as we expect slight surpluses 
after capital expenditures in cash terms, because of FVG's traditionally high 
revenue collection rates. Consequently, FGV's outstanding debt will continue 
to decline and tax-supported debt is, in our view, poised to remain below 20% 
of operating revenues by 2014. 

Our forecast factors in our view that FGV will abide by the Italian stability 
pact rules, and furthermore, achieve its own debt reduction targets. We base 
this forecast on FGV's track record of prudent financial management.

FVG's ICL could weaken by one level if the following two conditions came 
about, as outlined in our downside scenario:
     -- A sharp fall of the region's GDP, triggering a strong decline in the 
region's accrual operating revenues (similarly to 2009), weakening its 
budgetary performance and taking its debt above 30% of operating revenues;
     -- Severe stress on liquidity, either following a sharp reduction of 
collection rates or because the central government, under liquidity stress, 
blocked the use of FVG's liquidity held at the Bank of Italy.

Given our forecast on Italian GDP and the creditworthiness of Italy at 'BBB+', 
we believe this scenario is less likely to occur.

Liquidity
FVG has a "very positive" liquidity position. Since 2009, regional liquidity 
at year end has covered more than 500% of total debt service due the following 
year, compared with an average 40% over 2003-2008. Access to external 
liquidity is "satisfactory" as our criteria define this term.

We forecast that liquidity over 2012-2014 will remain as robust as in 2011. 
This assumption hinges on the transfer mechanism for shared taxes--the bulk of 
regional revenues since 2009. The central government's collection agency 
(Agenzia delle Entrate) collects and transfers shared tax receipts directly to 
FVG, instead of first passing them through  central government accounts. FGV's 
shared tax proceeds now arrive sooner in its own treasury accounts at the Bank 
of Italy and the government's receivables should remain low, as long as its 
liquidity isn't under stress.

This new transfer mechanism has boosted FVG's liquidity reserves at the Bank 
of Italy and enabled FVG to cover the large deficit after capital accounts 
that it posted in 2009--almost 20% of total revenues versus an average of 5% 
over 2003-2008.

In addition to this buoyant liquidity, FVG can access a liquidity line worth 
approximately EUR500 million provided by its pool of banks headed by UniCredit 
SpA (BBB+/Negative/A-2). This covers more than 100% of its annual debt service.

Debt service is moderate and is slowly decreasing. We forecast that debt 
service will remain between 5.5% and 6.5% of operating revenues over 
2012-2014, in line with 2011 and below the 8% reported in 2009. Debt is repaid 
in two equal installments in June and December. 

Outlook
The negative outlook on FVG mirrors that on Italy. The outlook reflects the 
possibility that we could lower the rating on FVG, all other things being 
equal, if we lowered our rating on Italy.

Given the strong fundamentals that support FVG's ICL, we currently do not 
envisage a realistic downgrade scenario based on a weakening of FVG's 
intrinsic creditworthiness. Hence, we would most likely lower our rating on 
the region as a result of our downgrade of the sovereign rather than as a 
result of the region's ICL weakening over the coming two years.

If we revised our outlook on Italy to stable from negative, we would most 
probably take the same action on FVG.
 
Related Criteria And Research
All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 
Portal.
     -- Methodology For Rating International Local And Regional Governments, 
Sept. 20, 2010
     -- Methodology: Rating A Regional Or Local Government Higher Than Its 
Sovereign, Sept. 9, 2009
     -- The Eurozone Enters An Uncertain 2013 As The New Recession Drags On, 
Dec. 13, 2012

Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed

Friuli-Venezia Giulia (Autonomous Region of)
 Issuer Credit Rating                   BBB+/Negative/--   
 Senior Unsecured                       BBB+               

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
