FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT - S&P affirms Italian region of Liguria
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
December 19, 2012 / 5:01 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT - S&P affirms Italian region of Liguria

Reuters Staff

10 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
    
Overview
     -- We have adjusted downward our economy and budgetary flexibility scores 
for Liguria.
     -- We have also revised upward our view of Liguria's financial 
management. 
     -- Liguria's indicative credit level remains unaltered at 'a+'.
     -- We are affirming our 'BBB+' long-term issuer credit rating on Liguria.
     -- The outlook remains negative, reflecting the capping of the rating on 
Liguria by that on the Republic of Italy.

Rating Action
On Dec. 19, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB+' 
long-term issuer credit rating on the Italian Region of Liguria. The outlook 
remains negative. 

Rationale
The rating on Liguria primarily reflects and is capped by our long-term rating 
on the Republic of Italy (unsolicited BBB+/Negative/A-2). We cap our rating on 
Liguria by that on the sovereign because we believe that current links between 
Italy's central government and its local and regional governments (LRGs) do 
not allow any of the Italian LRGs to be rated above the sovereign.

The "indicative credit level" (ICL) on Liguria is 'a+'. The ICL is not a 
rating but a means of assessing the intrinsic creditworthiness of an LRG under 
the assumption that there is no sovereign rating cap. The ICL results from the 
combination of our assessment of an LRG's individual credit profile and the 
institutional framework in which it operates. 

Liguria's ICL reflects our downward adjustment of our economy and budgetary 
flexibility scores on Liguria (see "Ratings On Four Italian Regions Affirmed 
At 'BBB+'; Outlooks Remain Negative In Line With Sovereign," published Dec. 
19, 2012). The move reflects our view that ongoing pressures on the region 
will continue, may become structural, and could weaken Liguria's budgetary 
flexibility. We believe the region will face sluggish real GDP growth and, 
possibly over the long term, further fiscal consolidation measures imposed by 
the central government. If confronted with further central government transfer 
cuts, we believe the region would maintain its fiscal discipline through 
streamlining expenditure, but also by further exploiting its tax bases and 
increasing tax rates, which would reduce its future budgetary flexibility. 

On the positive side, we have revised our financial management (FM) score to 
'2' from '3' (on a scale of 1 to 5, where 1 represents a "very positive" FM, 
and 5 a very negative FM as our criteria defines these terms). The revision 
reflects effective cost containment measures in the health care sector enacted 
since 2007. Our more positive assessment on FM also underpins our view that 
the region is likely to maintain budgetary discipline by sacrificing budgetary 
flexibility.   

All in all, Liguria's ICL remains unaltered at 'a+'.

Liguria's ICL is supported by the region's very low debt burden; very low 
contingent liabilities; positive liquidity position; and determined cost 
containment measures. Also, the ICL is supported by the Italian institutional 
framework for regions, with fiscal policy rules that we see as prompting 
overall LRG budgetary stability through strong central government monitoring 
and enforcement mechanisms. On the negative side, the ICL on Liguria is 
negatively affected by structurally slim--though not negative--operating 
margins and low flexibility. 

We forecast stable budgetary performances over 2012-2014, despite harsh 
reductions in central government transfers. Budgetary stability will rely on 
what we see as effective cost containment policies at the regional level, 
coupled with central government measures, including mandatory cost cuts in the 
health care sector and stringent limits on overall expenditures, with harsh 
sanctions in case of noncompliance.

In our base-case scenario, operating margins will remain thin over 2012-2014, 
at an average of 0.6% of operating revenues, without slipping into the 
negative territory. We anticipate a substantial match between central 
government transfer cuts and cost cuts decided both centrally and at the 
regional level. We forecast that operating revenues will decrease at a 
compounded annual rate of 2.5% versus 2.7% for operating expenditures.

Given that 83% of operating expenditures concern health care expenditures, the 
ability to match revenues to expenditures should stem essentially from the 
reduction of health care related costs. For the first time ever, we forecast a 
fall in health care costs of more than 2% in both 2012 and 2013. This 
belt-tightening adds to a track record of strongly decreasing growth rates in 
health care costs, between 2007 and 2010. Our forecast is partly based on our 
view of Liguria's managerial strength and commitment to implementing such cuts.

We anticipate that deficits after capital accounts will remain very contained, 
at barely 0.5% of total revenues on average over 2012-2014 and supported by a 
reduction of capital expenditures (capex). We base our forecast that capex 
will contract on the expenditure limits imposed in the national stability 
pact. Also, we forecast that Liguria's cash holdings will diminish in the 
course of 2013. Hence we anticipate that fiscal deficits will likely be funded 
through debt recourse. However, tax-supported debt is likely to remain below 
25% of consolidated operating revenues by 2014, which is low in our view.

Liguria's ICL could weaken by one level if:
     -- Health care cost reduction measures were less effective than we 
expect, as depicted in our downside scenario, triggering a deterioration of 
the region's budgetary performance and management; or 
     -- We observed increasing delays in cash transfers coming from the 
central government and smaller than expected recourse to debt, all in all 
triggering a deterioration of Liguria's liquidity position.

Liquidity
Liguria continues to hold a "positive" liquidity position, as our criteria 
define this term, despite the fact that liquidity at year-end 2011 fell below 
our forecasts. Access to external funding is "satisfactory," as our criteria 
define this term.

Liquidity at year-end 2011 stood at EUR71 million, well below the EUR132 million
we had anticipated. We had forecast a lower cash depletion, assuming lower 
payments on the operating side, which contrary to our expectations, remained 
very high and in line with 2010. 

Taking into account year-end 2011 liquidity, our calculation of the coverage 
ratio of liquidity (including available credit lines) versus debt service 
falls below the 120% threshold indicating that Liguria's liquidity position 
could no longer be "positive" but "neutral."

However, on average over the course of 2011, cash holdings remained sound at 
EUR149 million covering, together with available credit lines, debt service more
than 130%. In addition, as of Oct. 30, 2012, Liguria's cash holdings stood at 
a comfortable EUR399 million and average cash holdings from January to October 
2012 at EUR223.2 million, covering debt service more than 170%.

We therefore forecast that year-end 2012 liquidity will remain sound, 
corresponding to a debt coverage ratio above 120%, indicating a "positive" 
liquidity position.

Going forward, we believe Liguria's liquidity position will remain "positive" 
if the region manages to issue new debt in 2013 and cash transfers stemming 
from the central government incur only minor delays as forecast in our 
base-case scenario. We assume a stable operating payment period. We base this 
assumption on the new decree that obliges the regions to honor commercial 
payments within 60 days. Although we believe the decree will be difficult to 
implement, it should stop regions from increasing current payment periods.

Debt service is very moderate, representing only 4.1% of operating revenues in 
2011. We forecast in our base-case scenario that it will slightly increase to 
less than 5% by 2014, due to debt recourse. 

Debt service is paid twice a year, in May/June and November/December.

Outlook
The negative outlook on the Region of Liguria mirrors that on Italy. The 
outlook reflects the possibility that we could lower the rating on Liguria, 
all other things being equal, should we further lower our ratings on Italy. 

With an ICL of 'a+', we currently do not envisage a realistic downside 
scenario under which Liguria's ICL would weaken by three levels. Hence, we 
would most likely lower our rating on the region as a result of our downgrade 
of the sovereign rather than as a result of the region's ICL within the next 
two years.

There is no upgrade potential. The rating on Liguria is capped by the 
long-term rating on Italy, according to the current framework for 
intergovernmental relationships between the central government and LRGs. 

Related Criteria And Research
All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 
Portal.
     -- Methodology For Rating International Local And Regional Governments, 
Sept. 20, 2010
     -- Methodology: Rating A Regional Or Local Government Higher Than Its 
Sovereign, Sept. 9, 2009
     -- The Eurozone Enters An Uncertain 2013 As The New Recession Drags On, 
Dec. 13, 2012
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed

Liguria (Region of)
 Issuer Credit Rating                   BBB+/Negative/--   
 Senior Unsecured                       BBB+               

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.