TEXT - Fitch affirms Cassa Depositi and Prestiti

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Dec 19 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Italian Cassa Depositi and Prestiti's (CDP) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-' and Short-term IDR at 'F2'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Negative. Fitch has also withdrawn CDP's Support Rating of '1' and Support Rating Floor of 'A-' due to a criteria change. Fitch now applies its 'Ratings of Public Sector Entities - Outside the US' criteria to rate CDP with a top-down approach rather than its Financial Institutions criteria. CDP's ratings and Outlook remain equalized to those of Italy (see "Fitch affirms Italy at A-/Negative Outlook", dated 14 December 2012 on www.fitchratings.com) and would likely mirror the sovereign ratings and Outlook over the medium term. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment. CDP's rating continues to reflect Fitch's expectation of a high probability of support from the Italian government in light of the latter's guarantee for the overwhelming majority of the issuer's liabilities, as well as CDP's strong integration with government policy. CDP's prominent role in lending to both national and subnational governments makes its credit profile almost undistinguishable from that of Italy's sovereign. CDP continues to benefit from a strong franchise with Poste Italiane ('A-'/Negative) through which it issues retail savings certificates. The relationship with Poste Italiane makes CDP's funding less sensitive to rate driven competition from commercial banks. Savings certificates remained resilient even in H211 during a period of tension for Italian sovereign bonds which translated into slower growth in post office savings of 5% in 2011 (2009-2010: average 8%). By deliberately seeking not to attract retail deposits when interbank markets were contracting, CDP remained consistent with its mandate of a policy based institution not competing with commercial banks. Fitch believes that the guarantee on liabilities means that CDP's equity is less important as a loss absorbing feature. Moreover CDP's equity participations are partly funded with liabilities while national government maintains influence over the strategic direction of companies in which CDP has meaningful equity stakes. Dividend income provides revenue diversification which reduces CDP's dependence on public sector business. The latter, however, contributes to strong asset quality as problem loans are expected by Fitch to remain below 1%. Even retaining 75% of net income, Fitch expects CDP's equity to improve only slowly its coverage of equity participations. CDP's role as a long-term development institution is strengthened by the expansion of lending to SMEs through banks and to export companies through SACE, as well as by the acquisition - via the Fondo Strategico Italiano - of minority stakes in nationally strategic companies exhibiting growth opportunities. Fitch's base case envisages CDP's assets growing by an average of 4% in 2013-2015, with a declining contribution from loans to national and local governments. Proximity to the public sector exposes CDP to political pressures, such as providing subsidized loans or being required to assist local authorities' finances by taking over some of their real estate assets. In its base scenario Fitch expects CDP to maintain solid profitability with net interest revenue hovering around EUR2.5bn, driven by a net interest margin of about 100bp and 3% annual growth in postal savings and total assets. However, commission costs paid to Poste Italiane for obtaining funding may rise to c.EUR2bn (2011: EUR1.5bn), which could mean that profitability is increasingly reliant on dividend income. The rating could be downgraded if CDP's dividend pay-out ratio substantially exceeds its past average of 25%, thereby slowing internal generation of capital after the 2012 round of debt-funded acquisitions and suggesting weaker government support; a dilution of the guarantee via an increase in the non-guaranteed (non-postal savings) liabilities towards one third of the total; or a dilution of financial support as a result of unexpected growth in non-interest bearing assets, and/or loss of pricing power evidenced by a structural decline in core profitability, with the interest rate margin halving from the 30% average in 2011-2012. A full rating report will shortly be available on www.fitchratings.com The rating actions are as follows: CDP Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Negative Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' and withdrawn Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A-' and withdrawn Senior Debt: affirmed at 'A-' EMTN Programme and relative senior unsecured bond issues: affirmed at 'A-' (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)