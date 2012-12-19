FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT - Fitch affirms Cassa Depositi and Prestiti
December 19, 2012 / 5:32 PM / 5 years ago

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
    Dec 19 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Italian Cassa Depositi and Prestiti's
(CDP) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-' and Short-term IDR at 'F2'.
The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Negative. Fitch has also withdrawn CDP's
Support Rating of '1' and Support Rating Floor of 'A-' due to a criteria change.
Fitch now applies its 'Ratings of Public Sector Entities - Outside the US'
criteria to rate CDP with a top-down approach rather than its Financial
Institutions criteria. 

CDP's ratings and Outlook remain equalized to those of Italy (see "Fitch affirms
Italy at A-/Negative Outlook", dated 14 December 2012 on www.fitchratings.com) 
and would likely mirror the sovereign ratings and Outlook over the medium term. 
A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment.

CDP's rating continues to reflect Fitch's expectation of a high probability of 
support from the Italian government in light of the latter's guarantee for the 
overwhelming majority of the issuer's liabilities, as well as CDP's strong 
integration with government policy. CDP's prominent role in lending to both 
national and subnational governments makes its credit profile almost 
undistinguishable from that of Italy's sovereign. 

CDP continues to benefit from a strong franchise with Poste Italiane 
('A-'/Negative) through which it issues retail savings certificates. The 
relationship with Poste Italiane makes CDP's funding less sensitive to rate 
driven competition from commercial banks. Savings certificates remained 
resilient even in H211 during a period of tension for Italian sovereign bonds 
which translated into slower growth in post office savings of 5% in 2011 
(2009-2010: average 8%). By deliberately seeking not to attract retail deposits 
when interbank markets were contracting, CDP remained consistent with its 
mandate of a policy based institution not competing with commercial banks.  

Fitch believes that the guarantee on liabilities means that CDP's equity is less
important as a loss absorbing feature. Moreover CDP's equity participations are 
partly funded with liabilities while national government maintains influence 
over the strategic direction of companies in which CDP has meaningful equity 
stakes. Dividend income provides revenue diversification which reduces CDP's 
dependence on public sector business. The latter, however, contributes to strong
asset quality as problem loans are expected by Fitch to remain below 1%. Even 
retaining 75% of net income, Fitch expects CDP's equity to improve only slowly 
its coverage of equity participations.

CDP's role as a long-term development institution is strengthened by the 
expansion of lending to SMEs through banks and to export companies through SACE,
as well as by the acquisition - via the Fondo Strategico Italiano - of minority 
stakes in nationally strategic companies exhibiting growth opportunities. 
Fitch's base case envisages CDP's assets growing by an average of 4% in 
2013-2015, with a declining contribution from loans to national and local 
governments. Proximity to the public sector exposes CDP to political pressures, 
such as providing subsidized loans or being required to assist local 
authorities' finances by taking over some of their real estate assets. 

In its base scenario Fitch expects CDP to maintain solid profitability with net 
interest revenue hovering around EUR2.5bn, driven by a net interest margin of 
about 100bp and 3% annual growth in postal savings and total assets.  However, 
commission costs paid to Poste Italiane for obtaining funding may rise to 
c.EUR2bn (2011: EUR1.5bn), which could mean that profitability is increasingly 
reliant on dividend income.

The rating could be downgraded if CDP's dividend pay-out ratio substantially 
exceeds its past average of 25%, thereby slowing internal generation of capital 
after the 2012 round of debt-funded acquisitions and suggesting weaker 
government support; a dilution of the guarantee via an increase in the 
non-guaranteed (non-postal savings) liabilities towards one third of the total; 
or a dilution of financial support as a result of unexpected growth in 
non-interest bearing assets, and/or loss of pricing  power evidenced by a 
structural decline in core profitability, with the interest rate margin halving 
from the 30% average in 2011-2012.

A full rating report will shortly be available on www.fitchratings.com

The rating actions are as follows: 

CDP

Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Negative 
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1' and withdrawn 
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A-' and withdrawn 
Senior Debt: affirmed at 'A-' 
EMTN Programme and relative senior unsecured bond issues: affirmed at 'A-' 

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
