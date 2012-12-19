FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P affirms Italian Region of Lazio at 'BBB+'
December 19, 2012 / 6:01 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P affirms Italian Region of Lazio at 'BBB+'

Reuters Staff

10 Min Read

     -- We forecast that the Italian Region of Lazio will structurally improve 
its budgetary performance, mainly thanks to a steady reduction of the health 
care sector's annual deficit.
     -- We are affirming our 'BBB+' long-term rating on Lazio.
     -- The negative outlook on Lazio mirrors that on Italy.
Rating Action
On Dec. 19, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB+' 
long-term issuer credit rating on the Italian Region of Lazio. The outlook 
remains negative.

Rationale
The rating on Lazio primarily reflects its wealthy economy and our estimate 
that it will likely improve its budgetary performance, mainly owing to its 
tight rein on health care expenditures . The rating also reflects our view of 
the region's improving cash flow generating capacity, thanks to more efficient 
planning. We also assume that the central government will disburse a certain 
amount of arrears in response to the satisfactory implementation of Lazio's 
health care restructuring plan.  

On the negative side, we believe the rating is constrained by sizable 
operating payables, which Lazio, however, started to trim in 2011. The 
region's fairly high debt burden is also a constraining factor, although we 
see it stabilizing going forward. 

The rating also reflects our view that ongoing pressures on regional public 
finances will continue, may become structural, and could weaken Lazio's 
budgetary flexibility. In particular, we believe the region will continue to 
face sluggish real GDP growth and, possibly over the long term, further fiscal 
consolidation measures imposed by the central government. If confronted with 
further revenue cuts, we believe the region would maintain its fiscal 
discipline through streamlining expenditure and by further exploiting its tax 
bases, increasing tax rates, and exhausting its current revenue flexibility. 

As a consequence of the economic recession, we anticipate that central 
government health care transfers will stagnate in 2012-2014, compared with a 
2% growth in health care revenues in 2009-2011. Still, Lazio has generated 
additional proceeds from tax hikes and tax recoveries to weather upcoming 
central government fiscal consolidation measures in 2012-2013. However, we 
anticipate a 0.5% decline in operating revenues in 2012-2014.

Our base-case scenario forecasts that Lazio will reduce its operating 
expenditure by a compounded annual rate of 1.2% in 2012-2014. Our assumption 
mainly hinges on Lazio's successful implementation of its health care 
restructuring plan, and, to a lesser extent, a rationalization of transfers 
for local transport. 

We believe Lazio continues to make substantial progress toward restructuring 
its health care sector, which is the region's main responsibility. Lazio's 
health care deficit fell to EUR775 million in 2011 (7.5% of its health care 
revenues) from EUR1.1 billion in 2010 (10.5%). This performance exceeds Lazio's 
targets and our previous expectations under our upside scenario. In our view, 
Lazio's successful health care performance resulted from the central 
government's managerial support and an improvement in Lazio's planning and 
monitoring capabilities. In addition, we believe that the cost cutting 
measures imposed by the state are more effective thanks to synergies created 
by Lazio's own cost streamlining processes. This includes a strict turnover 
freeze, control of health care provisions, and the use of a central station to 
purchase goods and services.

Under our base-case scenario, we anticipate continuing reduction of Lazio's 
health care deficit, thanks to cost rationalization efforts and new mandatory 
cost containing measures imposed by the central government in its recent 
spending review. These will more than neutralize the impact of dwindling state 
transfers to Lazio's health care fund. We expect the region's health care 
deficit to decline to EUR610 million in 2012 (6% of health care revenues) and to
EUR450 million by 2013 (4.5%), on the back of a steady 2% annual cost reduction.

Overall, we anticipate an increase in operating surpluses to 4% in 2014, under 
our base-case scenario, from operating deficits in 2008-2011. This trend is 
compatible with our previous forecasts. 

Lazio's growing operating margins and shrinking investments will help improve 
its overall budgetary performance. More stringent budgetary targets included 
in the national stability pact force Lazio to steadily trim its capital 
expenditures (capex). As a result, our base-case expectations include 
close-to-balanced results after capex on an accrual basis in 2013-2014, lower 
borrowings that should not exceed EUR300 million annually, and stabilizing 
tax-supported debt at about EUR12 billion by 2014 (87% of operating revenues).

Lazio's demonstrated capacity to apply fiscal adjustments, enhanced monitoring 
tools on its most strategic shareholdings, and prudent approach toward debt 
and derivative management, underpin our assessment of its financial management 
as "satisfactory," as our criteria define this term. This translates into a 
score of '3' (on a scale of 1 to 5, where 1 is the highest and 5 is the 
weakest). In addition, Lazio is adapting its accounting system in line with a 
national public finance accounting reform (to be finalized in 2014). As the 
new accounting system aims to gradually reduce discrepancies between budgeted, 
accruals, and cash figures, it will ultimately increase the transparency of 
Lazio's fund balance and its budgeting processes.

Liquidity
In accordance with our criteria, we revised our assessment of Lazio's 
liquidity position to "neutral" from "negative," reflecting its improving cash 
flow generating capacity. Access to external funding is "satisfactory" as our 
criteria define this term. 

Lazio's improved liquidity position mainly stems from:
     -- The cash in of part of the "Fondo Aree Sottoutilizzate" (FAS)--a 
special central government fund for undeveloped areas--and significant pending 
central government transfers in 2011, to which Lazio is entitled owing to its 
compliance with health care consolidation targets;
     -- More regular cash inflows thanks to the proceeds from regional 
surcharges; and
     -- More predictable cash outflows, as the region signed agreements with 
90% of its health care suppliers to pay invoices at scheduled dates.

Lazio's stronger liquidity allowed it to increase payment rates in 2012 and, 
consequently, make less use of its EUR1,954 billion available liquidity facility
with a pool of banks (Unicredit, Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA, and 
Banca Nazionale del Lavoro SpA). 

We estimate that Lazio has drawn a monthly average of EUR0.350 billion in the 
last 12 months, significantly below the EUR1.3 billion drawn in 2009-2010.

We understand that the region's credit line expires at year-end 2012, and the 
identity of the new providers has yet to be decided. However, we expect that 
the total contracted amount will be roughly similar to the existing one.

Under our base-case scenario, we anticipate that our liquidity ratio (average 
cash and credit line available adjusted for estimated monthly results after 
capex, over the next 12 months' debt service) will be above 2x, which also 
reflects the stabilization of Lazio's debt service burden until 2014. 

Our base-case assumptions are that Lazio will maintain similar liquidity 
ratios in 2013-2014, thereby benefiting from structurally balanced budgets in 
cash terms, while gradually reducing its still-sizable level of operating 
payables. 

We expect operating payables to decline to 40% of operating expenditures by 
2014, from 46% in 2011, on the assumption that central government revenue 
transfers linked to health care--the bulk of regional revenues--will not be 
reduced or delayed, and that a portion of state arrears will be disbursed each 
year owing to Lazio's success in reducing its health care deficit should also 
help lower operating payables.

Outlook

The negative outlook on Lazio mirrors that on Italy (BBB+/Negative/A-2). The 
outlook reflects the possibility that we could lower the rating on Lazio, all 
other things being equal, should we further lower our ratings on Italy. 

We could also lower our rating on Lazio to 'BBB' if:

     -- We see no structural improvement in Lazio's 2013-2014 budgetary 
performance, for instance if health care deficits return to pre-2011 levels; 
and
     -- Central government transfers are significantly delayed, leading to 
operating and after capex deficits in cash terms, and a weakening of the 
region's liquidity position.  


Related Criteria And Research
     -- Methodology For Rating International Local And Regional Governments, 
Sept. 20, 2010
     -- Methodology: Rating A Regional Or Local Government Higher Than Its 
Sovereign, Sept. 9, 2009


Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed

Lazio (Region of)
 Issuer Credit Rating                   BBB+/Negative/--   
 Senior Unsecured                       BBB+               


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.