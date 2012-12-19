TEXT-S&P puts CFiF covered bond program on watch negative

OVERVIEW -- On July 12, 2012, our updated criteria for assessing counterparty risk in covered bonds became effective. We had six months from that date to update all ratings based on the updated criteria. -- Compagnie de Financement Foncier (CFiF) provided an action plan for its covered bond program to address the updated criteria by the transition date, on Jan. 11, 2013. -- In the absence of final documentation and as the Jan. 11, 2013 deadline approaches, we now believe that there is an increased likelihood that CFiF will not implement the plan fully by the end of the transition period. -- Accordingly, we have placed on CreditWatch negative our long- and short-term ratings on CFiF's covered bond program. -- We intend to resolve this CreditWatch placement by either affirming or lowering the ratings on or before Jan. 11, 2013. LONDON (Standard & Poor's) Dec. 19, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today placed its ratings on the covered bond program and related series issued by Compagnie de Financement Foncier (CFiF) on CreditWatch with negative implications (see list below). The rating actions follow our review of the covered bond program's exposure to counterparty risk and the progress being made by the issuer to mitigate risks in line with our criteria. On May 31, 2012, we updated our methodology and assumptions for assessing counterparty and supporting party risk (collectively "counterparty risk") in covered bonds. We believe that there is an increased likelihood that CFiF's covered bond program may not fully meet the criteria by Jan. 11, 2013 (see "Covered Bonds Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions," and "Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions"). We have been in regular contact with the issuer to monitor its progress in implementing its action plan and amending the program documents to bring them in line with the updated criteria by Jan. 11, 2013, the end of the transition period. Based on the information received from the issuer, we are currently of the opinion that derivative-related risks for this program are currently not fully covered in line with our criteria. In particular, termination payments that would arise if a derivative contract ends prematurely and could be due by CFiF to the counterparty are not subordinated to the covered bondholders. For a significant number of swaps in the transaction this risk of exposure to termination payments is not yet mitigated by a replacement framework according to Standard & Poor's methodology. Therefore, the transaction rating could be limited to one notch above the issuer credit rating on CFiF in accordance with paragraph 36 of "Covered Bonds Counterparty and Supporting Obligations Methodology and Assumptions," unless these swaps represent less than 5% of the outstanding covered bonds after actions by the issuer to address the counterparty risks. Moreover, the additional termination event language, which gives the issuer the option to terminate the swap agreement if there is no mutually accepted replacement, and which is present in most of the transaction's swaps, has not yet been clarified in line with paragraph 38 of "Covered Bonds Counterparty and Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions." In the absence of such clarification, we would consider that these swaps do not have a replacement framework reflective of Standard & Poor's methodology. This would lead us to consider that they cannot be relied upon for the life of the transaction, and we would therefore exclude these swaps from our cash flow modeling. Furthermore, these swaps would then add to the number for which potential termination payments limit the ratings on the covered bond program. The information provided by the issuer demonstrates its willingness to address the counterparty risks in its program through amending some swap contracts, possibly introducing covenants to mitigate the impact of termination payments, and by increasing overcollateralization to cover any unhedged risk in order to maintain the current rating on the covered bonds. However, we have not yet received the full documentation of these actions and therefore believe there is a risk that CFiF may not have implemented its intended changes by the transition deadline of Jan. 11, 2013. If the issuer does not take any action to address the counterparty risks, and based on the currently available information, we could downgrade the program by up to four notches. We will resolve the CreditWatch placement following our credit and cash flow analysis, and our final review of program-specific details in the then current documentation, including further progress made in mitigating identified risks. As a result, we will either affirm or lower the ratings on CFiF's covered bond program on or before Jan. 11, 2013. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 29, 2012 -- Issuers' Delays In Meeting Updated Covered Bond Criteria Might Lead To Several CreditWatch Placements, Nov. 26, 2012 -- Covered Bond Ratings Framework: Methodology And Assumptions, June 26, 2012 -- Covered Bonds Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions, May 31, 2012 -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011 -- General Criteria: Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009 -- Understanding Standard & Poor's Rating Definitions, June 3, 2009 -- European Legal Criteria For Structured Finance Transactions, Aug. 28, 2008 RATINGS LIST Program/Rating Country: Covered Bond Type RATINGS PLACED ON CREDITWATCH NEGATIVE Covered Bond Program And Related Series Issued By Compagnie de Financement Foncier (CFiF) To From Long-Term Credit Rating AAA/Watch Neg AAA/Stable Short-Term Credit Rating A-1+/Watch Neg A-1+