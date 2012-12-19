TEXT - Fitch rates Orange County, Calif. pension obligation bonds

Dec 19 - Fitch Ratings assigns 'AA/F1+' long- and short-term ratings to Orange County, California's (the county) approximately $268.5 million pension obligation bonds (POBs) 2013 series A. In addition, Fitch affirms the following ratings for the county: --Implied general obligation bonds at 'AA+'; --$50.2 million refunding recovery bonds series 2005 at 'AA'; --$22.7 million taxable POBs, series 1996A (economically defeased in 2000) at 'AA'; --$24.9 million taxable POBs, series 1997A (economically defeased in 2000) at 'AA', Orange County Public Financing Authority (OCPFA) --$21.3 million lease revenue bonds, series 2006 at 'AA'; --$124.4 million lease revenue refunding bonds series 2005 at 'AA'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. The bonds are expected to sell via negotiation during the week of Jan. 7, 2013. SECURITY: The POBs and recovery bonds are absolute and unconditional obligations of the county imposed by law, and are payable from all lawfully available funds. The implied GO rating is based upon a pledge of unlimited ad valorem property tax. Lease obligations (lease revenue bonds and certificates of participation) are secured by lease payments made by the county's general fund for use and occupancy of various leased assets, subject to abatement. KEY RATING DRIVERS: WEALTHY AND DIVERSE ECONOMY: The county benefits from a large, diverse, and wealthy economic base, which has consistently outperformed the state and nation. HEALTHY FINANCIAL POSITION: The county's financial position remains strong, bolstered by solid fund balance levels and pro-active efforts to control expenditure growth. EXPOSURE TO STATE FINANCES: The county relies on state funding for many of its programs and is subject to revenue reductions as the state seeks to balance its own budget. LOW DEBT LEVELS: Direct debt levels are very low due to infrequent issuance, and amortization is rapid. SUBSTANTIAL PENSION LIABILITIES: The county's pension system has a large and growing unfunded liability which is likely to require increased county contributions despite recent pension reforms. CREDIT PROFILE: DIVERSE AND WEALTHY ECONOMY Orange County's credit strength relies primarily on its large, diverse and wealthy economic base. Its proximity to the Los Angeles, Riverside and San Diego areas provides ready access to the substantial southern California economy. Additionally, the county has consistently attracted an outsized share of the region's wealth. Home values in Orange County have fared better than most regions nationally. Taxable assessed value (TAV) declined just 1.4% in 2010 and 0.4% in 2011 before returning to growth in 2012 and 2013. Unemployment rates have traditionally bettered those for the region, state, and nation, and continue to do so. Unemployment fell to 7.1% in September 2012. Income and wealth indicators are substantially higher than state and national averages, and per capita TAV is also high at approximately $141,000. SOLID RESERVES DESPITE RECENT BUDGET STRAINS The county's financial position remains sound despite repeated drawdowns of fund balance in fiscal years 2008 through 2011. The county ended fiscal year 2011 with available fund balance of $267 million, equivalent to a healthy 10% of general fund spending. This balance includes approximately $266 million in fund balance categorized as non-spendable under GASB 54. This reflects the county's pre-payment of pension expenses for the following fiscal year. Fitch includes such amounts in its measure of available fund balance since the county's pension obligation is unaffected by the timing of its payment. Management projects improved fund balances for fiscal 2012, which Fitch considers reasonable given recent revenue gains. Renewed drawdowns of fund balance would be likely to increase downwards rating pressure. Management efforts to maintain structural balance may be challenged by a recent dispute with the state of California over local revenues. The dispute began with the state's action to redirect approximately $49.5 million in county vehicle license fees as part of its 2012 budget. The county responded by withholding approximately $73 million in state revenue. The timeframe for resolution of this dispute is unclear. County management has identified one-time funds to offset the potential loss of disputed funds for fiscals 2012 and 2013. However, additional cuts would be required to address ongoing revenue losses should the state prevail. County projections for the next five years currently show balanced operations, though they assume that disputed state funds are retained. The county addressed sizable budget gaps in prior years through the elimination of more than 1,500 positions, wage freezes, and substantial revisions to retirement benefits as well as the use of reserves cited above. After five years of such efforts, future budget gaps could prove more difficult for the county to overcome. However, Fitch's ratings on the county's debt assume the county will implement sufficient recurring solutions to any gaps that might arise. LOW DEBT, LARGE PENSION LIABILITIES Direct debt levels are very low primarily as a result of limited new debt issuance. Overall debt levels are moderate at 2.3% of TAV and $3,245 per capita. Amortization is rapid with 100% of general fund-supported debt repaid within 10 years. Offsetting the positive debt position are the county's pension liabilities, which remain substantial with an unfunded actuarial accrued liability of $4.6 billion (1% of TAV) as of fiscal 2012. Under Fitch's assumption of 7% annual investment returns the funded ratio for the county's pension system is weak at 62%. Recent pension reforms should reduce costs in the long term. However, county pension contribution requirements are likely to grow over the next five years. The county also restructured other post-employment benefits (OPEB) for most employees and retirees in 2007 and 2008, resulting in a significant reduction to OPEB liabilities and annual payments.