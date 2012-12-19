FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT - S&P revises Kiowa Power Partners LLC outlook to stable
#Market News
December 19, 2012 / 9:30 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT - S&P revises Kiowa Power Partners LLC outlook to stable

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

Overview
     -- Following our review of the recent operational performance of U.S. 
power generator Kiowa Power Partners LLC (KPP), we have concluded that the 
project has overcome its operational issues that have been a rating risk in 
the past.
     -- We are revising the outlook on KPP's and its holding company, Tenaska 
Oklahoma I L.P.'s (TOILP) senior secured bonds to stable from negative.
     -- We are affirming the 'BBB-' senior secured rating on KPP and the 'BB-' 
senior secured rating on TOILP to reflect our view that after a period of weak 
performance, we expect operations to stabilize sufficient to meet the 
availability and capacity requirements under the electricity manufacturing 
agreement (EMA), which supports the project's credit profile.  

Rating Action
On Dec. 19, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook to 
stable from negative and affirmed its 'BBB-' rating on Kiowa Power Partners 
LLC's (KPP) $642 million senior secured bonds ($340 million currently 
outstanding) due in 2013 and 2021.

At the same time, Standard & Poor's revised its outlook to stable from 
negative and affirmed its 'BB-' rating on Tenaska Oklahoma I L.P.'s (TOILP) 
$73.5 million senior secured bonds ($19.89 million currently outstanding) due 
in 2014.Tenaska Oklahoma pays debt with distributions from KPP. The '1' 
recovery rating on TOILP is unchanged.

Rationale
The outlook revision reflects our view that operations for the project have 
now stabilized. Since its forced outage in June 2011, the project has not 
experienced any major operational issues to date. As of Sept. 30, 2012, the 
peak and off-peak availabilities were 99.22% and 98.85% for Power Block I and 
98.47% and 98.73% for Power Block II for the contract year beginning May 1, 
2012. In the last year, the project acquired compressor coverage for its units 
that covers planned and unplanned maintenance on the compressors, further 
mitigating operational risk. These developments are in addition to the 
resolution of the project's tax dispute settlement that we noted in our 
rationale earlier this year.  
The debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) improved to 1.35x for the trailing 12 
months ending Sept. 30, 2012, up from 1.27x for year-end 2011, in line with 
budget and comparable to historical levels. The consolidated DSCR improved to 
1.17x for the 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2012 as compared with 1.10x for 
year-end 2011.
While the settlement resulted in taxes that average approximately 230% of the 
original forecast, the project will likely pay around $4.1 million annually 
going forward. This, along with the originally contemplated decreased capacity 
pricing following the extension of its EMA, will result in DSCRs between 1.3x 
and 1.35x through 2015. Favorably, in 2016, the project debt service 
decreases, leading to improved coverage ratios throughout the term of the debt 
for KPP. Although TOILP does not benefit from the lower debt levels in later 
years at KPP, we believe stabilized operations at KPP will generate adequate 
cash flows for the next two years to support TOILP's current rating.

TOILP is the holding company of KPP.  KPP is a 1,220 megawatt (MW) 
combined-cycle gas-fired power plant located in Pittsburg County, Okla., that 
sells capacity and energy under an 18-year EMA with Shell Energy North America 
(US) L.P. (SENA; A-/Stable). Shell Oil Co. (AA/Stable/A-1+), fully guarantees 
SENA's obligations under the EMA, subject to a limit of $1.325 billion 
amortizing in line with the bonds' scheduled redemption profile. Neither 
entity guarantees the bonds.


Liquidity
Project liquidity is addressed through a six-month debt service reserve 
account funded through a letter of credit (LOC) in place at both KPP and 
TOILP. KPP also has a $5 million working capital facility in place. As of 
Sept. 30, 2012, no funds have been drawn from either the working capital 
facility or debt service reserves.

Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our view that project operations have improved to 
adequately meet availability and capacity requirements under the EMA, which we 
expect will provide a stable revenue stream. Although we anticipate the 
coverage to remain between 1.3x and 1.35x for the next three years based on 
our revised property tax expectations,improved metrics driven by lower debt 
service in later years, together with a stabilized operational profile,  
remains weakly sufficient to support the ratings. We could lower the ratings 
or revise the outlook to negative if operational problems resurface at the 
facility such that the DSCR drops below 1.3x for a sustained period. We could 
raise the rating if DSCRs are consistently more than 1.6x through the term of 
the debt. With respect to the holding company rating, the stable outlook on 
TOILP reflects that of KPP. A revision in the KPP rating or outlook would 
result in a step-wise change for TOILP.

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Updated Project Finance Summary Debt Rating Criteria, Sept. 18, 2007 
     -- Project Finance Construction and Operations Counterparty Methodology, 
Dec. 20, 2011

Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed/Outlook Revision/Recovery Rating Unchanged

Kiowa Power Partners LLC            To            From
 Senior Secured                         BBB-/Stable        BBB-/Negative        
    
  

Tenaska Oklahoma I L.P.
 Senior Secured                         BB-/Stable        BB-/Negative          
    
 

 Recovery Rating                        1                   1

