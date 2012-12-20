TEXT-Fitch affirms Unique's Class A, M, and N, negative outlook

Dec 20 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Unique Pub Finance plc's (Unique) Class A, M and N notes at 'BB', 'B+' and 'B' respectively. The Outlook on all classes is Negative. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment. The affirmation is mainly driven by both the significant slowdown in performance decline with Enterprise Inns Plc (ETI, a good proxy for Unique) FY12 (ending in September) LFL net income declining only by 1.2% (vs. 4.3% in FY11), and the deleveraging of the transaction by 0.3x (achieved mainly through prepayments from proceeds of pubs disposals, and opportunistic purchases of discounted notes). The Negative Outlook mainly reflects the ongoing macro difficulties facing the wet-led tenanted pub industry and related potential performance volatility (with lack of visibility in its sustainability). Like other tenanted operators in the UK pub industry, Unique continues to face significant headwinds with additional downward pressure from a consistently poor UK economic outlook. The estate remains primarily wet-led (food sales representing ca. 25% of total sales, in contrast to ca. 50% for other managed pubs operators) and is slow to react to the growing pub eating-out market with Unique's input being largely limited to advising tenants. In addition, many tenants are constrained by a lack of critical investment capital as they struggle to cover operating costs. The continued decline in performance has been offset to some extent by the combined effect of the ongoing disposal programme (-4.9%), debt prepayments (funded via the disposal proceeds account (DPA) with the class A2N notes having been prepaid in full in FY12) and repurchases (avoiding spens) of the remaining class A fixed rate notes via excess cash (amounting to GBP65.3m at an average discount of 20%). Altogether, this had a positive effect on EBITDA leverage (including GBP65m of cash reserve) reducing it to 5.6x, 7.1x and 8.3x from 6.0x, 7.4x and 8.6x for the class A, M and N notes, respectively. However, this strategy remains fragile as Unique remains exposed to weak consumer discretionary spending, and dependent on the ability to continue selling weak pubs at reasonable prices and buying bonds at a discount. Without further prepayments, Unique faces a significant increase in debt service with amortisation resuming in September 2013. Deferring this (which it is able to do given the transaction's unusual prepayment mechanics, allowing it to temporarily switch to interest only payments) involves making further prepayments or repurchases (through excess cash). Given that Unique has already sold or transferred some of their higher quality pubs (based in London) via exchanges with ETI in order to complete opportunistic sale & leaseback deals with attractive yields, future disposal proceeds may be lower. In addition, Fitch is generally concerned about the potential erosion of the overall quality of the estate notably in terms of long-term cash generative operations. Fitch has forecast for its base case marginally negative EBITDA and FCF growth to legal maturity in 2032, resulting in actual FCF DSCR metrics (minimum of average or median) which are expected to fluctuate around 1.51x, 1.01x and 1.10x for the class A, M and N notes respectively. However, for the Class A and N notes, the long-term metrics do not give an accurate indication of coverage for a substantial portion of the forecast period (from today until about 2024), due to Unique's unusual debt profile which conceals the much lower coverage during the more critical earlier years.Rating Criteria for UK Whole Business Securitisations