TEXT-Fitch affirms FCT BS CDN ENT's notes

Dec 20 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed FCT BS CDN ENT's notes, as follows: EUR728.2m Class A notes (ISIN: FR0011147966): affirmed at 'AAAsf' Outlook Stable The affirmation reflects portfolio performance and increased level of credit enhancement (CE) due to the notes' deleveraging. CE for the Class A notes has increased by 15% to 47% since origination, largely due to partial prepayments of the receivables in September 2012 (see "Fitch Confirms FCT BS CDN PPI and FCT BS CDN ENT's Notes", dated 06 September 2012 at fitchratings.com). As of the December 2012 investor report, the pool balance stands at 67% while class A notes have been paid down to 52% of its original balance. The transaction has performed in line with Fitch's expectations since it was originated in January 2012. Arrears, although increasing, are at low levels with delinquencies over 90 days representing 0.3% of the outstanding balance. Since closing, the transaction has experienced EUR19m of defaults which translates to 1.4% of the outstanding balance. The portfolio is not concentrated in terms of obligor concentration with top three obligors representing 3% of the outstanding pool. As of the December investor report, small corporates represent 33% of the pool while loans to professionals make up 67% of the pool. The transaction features a commingling reserve to protect against commingling risk and set-off risk, as well as provide liquidity on or after the enforcement of the financial guarantees. Due to the portfolio amortisation, the commingling reserve has reduced to EUR61m. FCT BS CDN ENT is a static securitisation of a loan (the CDN loan) made by CALIF - a member of the SG group - to CDN. The loan benefits in turn from a financial guarantee provided by CDN under the provisions of articles L.211-38 of the French Monetary Code. This financial guarantee is backed by a portfolio of loans to French small businesses and professionals, SMEs and corporates originated by CDN in France (the reference portfolio). The payment of the notes matches the repayment of the CDN loan, which in turn matches the repayments received from the reference portfolio.