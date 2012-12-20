FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT - S&P cuts Yellow Media to 'D'
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
December 20, 2012 / 3:20 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT - S&P cuts Yellow Media to 'D'

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
     -- Montreal-based media and marketing solutions provider Yellow Media 
Inc. (YMI) has implemented its amended debt recapitalization plan following 
necessary stakeholder and court approvals.
     -- The recapitalization comprises the sub-par exchange of the company's 
existing debt with cash, new debt, and shares of a recapitalized YMI (new 
YMI), and constitutes an event of default as per Standard & Poor's criteria.
     -- Accordingly, we are lowering our long-term corporate credit rating on 
YMI and its related entities to 'D' (default) from 'CC'.
     -- At the same time, we are lowering our issue-level rating on the 
company's medium-term notes to 'D' from 'CC', and lowering our ratings on the 
company's convertible subordinated debentures outstanding to 'D' from 'C'. The 
recovery ratings on these debt obligations are unchanged.

Rating Action
On Dec. 20, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term 
corporate credit rating on Montreal-based media and marketing solutions 
provider Yellow Media Inc. to 'D' (default) from 'CC'. 

At the same time, Standard & Poor's lowered its issue-level rating on the 
company's medium-term notes outstanding to 'D' from 'CC' and lowered its 
ratings on the company's convertible subordinated debentures to 'D' from 'C'. 
The recovery ratings on these debt obligations are unchanged. The 'D' ratings 
on the company's preferred shares are unchanged. At Sept. 30, 2012, YMI 
reported C$1.96 billion of gross debt and C$721 million of preferred shares 
outstanding.
Rationale
The downgrade follows the company's Dec. 20, 2012, completion of a sub-par 
exchange of its debt outstanding for cash, new debt obligations, and shares of 
a recapitalized YMI (new YMI). The debt exchange constitutes an event of 
default as per Standard & Poor's criteria. Following the recapitalization, the 
new YMI will have C$907.5 million of reported debt obligations comprising 
C$800 million of new senior secured notes and C$107.5 million of new senior 
subordinated exchangeable debentures. The recapitalization results in the 
reduction of about C$1.5 billion in YMI's principal amount of debt (including 
the series 1 and series 2 preferred shares), and is aimed at improving the 
company's financial flexibility, which is necessary to advance its business 
transformation to a digital media and marketing solutions company.

YMI is a leading media and marketing solutions company in Canada. It owns and 
operates some of Canada's leading properties and publications including Yellow 
Pages print directories, YellowPages.ca, Canada411.ca, and RedFlagDeals.com. 
YMI is also a leader in national digital advertising through Mediative Digital 
Marketing Co., a digital advertising and marketing solutions provider to 
national agencies and advertisers.

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Rating Implications of Exchange Offers and Similar Restructurings, 
Update, May 12, 2009
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

Ratings List
Ratings Lowered/Recovery Ratings Unchanged
                              To         From
Yellow Media Inc.
Corporate credit rating       D/--/--    CC/Negative/--
Medium-term notes             D          CC
 Recovery rating              4          4
Subordinated debentures       D          C
 Recovery rating              6          6

Ratings Unchanged
Yellow Media Inc.
Preference stock             D

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.