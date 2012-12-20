FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT - S&P cuts AXA Assurances IARD Mutuelle rating
December 20, 2012 / 5:01 PM / in 5 years

TEXT - S&P cuts AXA Assurances IARD Mutuelle rating

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
     -- We lowered our long-term ratings on global multiline insurer AXA group 
and its core insurance operating entities to 'A+' from 'AA-' on Dec. 18, 2012. 
     -- Under our criteria, we consider AXA Assurances IARD Mutuelle as a core 
subsidiary of the AXA group.
     -- Consequently, we are lowering our unsolicited public information 
ratings on AXA Assurances IARD Mutuelle to 'A+pi' from 'AA-pi'.

Rating Action
On Dec. 20, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its unsolicited 
public information ('pi') rating on France-based mutual insurer AXA Assurances 
IARD Mutuelle to 'A+pi' from 'AA-pi'.

Rationale
The downgrade follows our lowering of the ratings on global multiline insurer 
AXA group and its core insurance operating entities (see "Global Multiline 
Insurer AXA Group Ratings Lowered To 'A+' On Pressure On Capital Adequacy; 
Outlook Stable," published on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal on 
Dec. 18, 2012).

The rating on AXA Assurances IARD Mutuelle reflects our view of its core 
subsidiary status within the AXA group, under our criteria.

The ratings on AXA group's core insurance operating entities incorporate the 
group's very strong competitive position, supportive management and corporate 
strategy, and very strong earnings potential, in our opinion. Partly 
offsetting these positives is the group's risk-adjusted capital adequacy 
according to Standard & Poor's criteria.

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011
     -- Ratings Bearing A "pi" Subscript: Methodology And Assumptions, Feb. 9, 
2011
     -- Group Methodology, April 22, 2009

Ratings List
Downgraded
                                        To                 From
AXA Assurances IARD Mutuelle (Unsolicited Ratings)
 Counterparty Credit Rating
  Local Currency                        A+pi/--/--         AA-pi/--/--
 Financial Strength Rating
  Local Currency                        A+pi/--/--         AA-pi/--/--

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
