FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT - S&P may cut Spanish mortgage covered bond programs
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
December 20, 2012 / 5:11 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT - S&P may cut Spanish mortgage covered bond programs

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)


OVERVIEW
     -- Under the process for restructuring the Spanish banking sector, banks 
classified in Group 1 will have to transfer certain assets to the asset 
management company, SAREB, by the end of this year.
     -- This will include part of the collateral in the Spanish mortgage 
covered bond programs (cedulas hipotecarias) of Catalunya Banc S.A., NCG Banco 
S.A., and Bankia S.A.
     -- This asset transfer will affect the overcollateralization levels of 
the mortgage covered bonds and therefore may potentially negatively affect the 
ratings.
     -- We are therefore placing the 'BBB' ratings on the mortgage covered 
bond programs of Catalunya Banc and NCG Banco on CreditWatch with negative 
implications, while the 'BBB+' rating on Bankia's covered bond program remains 
on CreditWatch negative.
 
Dec 20 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it had placed on
CreditWatch with negative implications the 'BBB' ratings on the Spanish mortgage
covered bond programs (cedulas hipotecarias) and all related issuances of
Catalunya Banc, S.A. and NCG Banco, S.A. Meanwhile, the 'BBB+' rating on the
cedulas hipotecarias of Bankia S.A. remains on CreditWatch negative, where it
was originally placed on June 1, 2012.

This action is in view of the next steps these three banks will have to take 
in the restructuring and recapitalization process of the Spanish banking 
sector. Under this process, Spanish banks in Group 1 will need to transfer by 
Dec. 31, 2012, part of the collateral of their covered bonds to SAREB 
(Sociedad de Gestion de Activos procedentes de la Reestructuracion Bancaria). 

In this process, the three banks will have to transfer certain assets, part of 
which are mortgage loans granted to developers. This transfer will affect 
overcollateralization levels of the covered bonds and could therefore 
negatively affect the ratings on the covered bonds, in our view.

We intend to resolve the CreditWatch on these covered bond programs once the 
asset transfer has taken place and we have received information from the three 
banks on the final mortgage books and outstanding mortgage covered bonds, so 
that we can review the credit and cash flows on the covered bond programs.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
     -- Global Covered Bond Characteristics And Rating Summary Q3 2012, Nov. 
6, 2012
     -- Covered Bond Ratings Framework: Methodology And Assumptions, June 26, 
2012
     -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011
     -- Nonsovereign Ratings That Exceed EMU Sovereign Ratings: Methodology 
And Assumptions, June 14, 2011
     -- Revised Methodology And Assumptions For Assessing Asset-Liability 
Mismatch Risk In Covered Bonds, Dec. 16, 2009
     -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009 


RATINGS LIST
Ratings Placed On CreditWatch Negative
                    To                    From 
Catalunya Banc, S.A. Mortgage Covered Bonds (cedulas hipotecarias)
                    BBB/Watch Neg        BBB/ Negative

NCG Banco, S.A. Mortgage Covered Bonds (cedulas hipotecarias)
                    BBB/Watch Neg        BBB/ Negative

Ratings Remaining on CreditWatch

Bankia S.A. Mortgage Covered Bonds (cedulas hipotecarias)
                    BBB+/Watch Neg  

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.