TEXT - Fitch affirms Rancho California Water District Fin Auth.
December 20, 2012 / 7:01 PM / in 5 years

TEXT - Fitch affirms Rancho California Water District Fin Auth.

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

Dec 20 - Fitch Ratings affirms its 'AA+' rating on the following bonds
issued by the Rancho California Water District Financing 
Authority, CA on behalf of the Rancho California Water District (RCWD): 

--$312.6 million, series 2002A, 2005C, 2008A, 2010A, and 2011A at 'AA+';
--$44.6 million series 2008B underlying long-term rating at 'AA+'. 

The Rating Outlook is Stable. 

SECURITY 

The bonds are issued by the Rancho California Water District Financing Authority
and secured by installment payments made to the RCWD from its system net 
revenues. The district's obligation to make installment payments from its net 
revenues is absolute and unconditional. 

KEY RATING DRIVERS 

MIXED SERVICE AREA: RCWD provides water service to two distinct geographic areas
-- the Santa Rosa division and the Rancho division. Water sales are split nearly
evenly between retail and agricultural usage. The district provides wastewater 
services to the Santa Rosa division.

GROUNDWATER ADVANTAGE: The district's groundwater supply provides a competitive 
advantage in the region, since the cost of its local water supply is lower than 
that of imported water from the Metropolitan Water District. 

REVENUE DIVERSITY: The district relies on significant revenues from property 
taxes and property assessments, both collected by the Riverside County tax 
collector. Although these revenue streams have experienced moderate declines, 
they provide diversity and insulation from water sales variability.

ADEQUATE FINANCIAL MARGINS: The district's financial profile remains adequate, 
despite the declines in water sales experienced in the past five years. Declines
in tax revenues and increasing debt service have narrowed financial margins. 
Debt service is low for this rating level, at 1.78x, compared with the 
district's historical debt service coverage in excess of 2.0x.

DECLINING DEBT SERVICE: The district's outstanding debt schedule includes a 
significant drop in debt service in fiscal 2017 from approximately $30 million 
to $22 million. This partially mitigates some concern over the relatively low 
debt service coverage levels for this rating category. 

STRONG RESERVES: The district's liquidity position remains strong, and its cash 
flow continues to build reserves and provide funds for capital.

CREDIT PROFILE 

RCWD is emerging from a stressful period of economic weakness combined first 
with drought conditions and then unusually wet weather, as is the case with many
California utilities. These conditions led to a weakening of the district's 
financial profile despite rate increases implemented to date. Fitch expects 
financial margins, primarily debt service coverage, to improve within the next 
few years as a result of additional rate action.

The district provides water and wastewater services to a population of 
approximately 145,000 in southwest Riverside County, California. The service 
area encompasses nearly 100,000 acres and includes the City of Temecula, a 
portion of the City of Murrieta, and unincorporated areas of Riverside County. 
RCWD provides water service to the Rancho Division and the Santa Rosa Division. 
Wastewater collection and treatment services are provided to the smaller Santa 
Rosa division through a small 5 million gallon per day (MGD) treatment plant.

WATER SALES DECLINES

Water sales declined 33% from 2007 through 2011, consistent with other regional 
utilities. Reductions in 2008 and 2009 were the result of drought conditions, 
mandated reductions from Metropolitan Water District (MWD), and district 
investments in conservation and efficiency. Low sales in 2010 and 2011 were 
attributed to abundant rainfall and continued low economic conditions. Sales in 
2012 rebounded as budgeted with a 9% increase to sales of 63,362 acre-feet, 
reflecting more typical weather conditions. 

WATER SUPPLY DIVERSITY

A major of the district's water supply is provided by the Metropolitan Water 
District of Southern California (MWD), the regional wholesale provider of 
imported water to communities that do not have sufficient local water resources,
such as the district. The district purchases MWD water through contracts with 
Eastern Municipal Water District and Western Municipal Water District that serve
the two geographic water service areas of the district. In typical years, 
treated water purchased from MWD provides around 34% of the district's water 
supply. RCWD also purchases untreated water from MWD that is recharged into the 
local water basin and extracted from the aquifer for later use. This recharged 
water resource provides another 25% of supply. Untreated water that is recharged
and pumped from the aquifer later is more economical to the district than 
purchasing treated water from MWD. Local water sources provide a substantial 36%
of supply, which provides some protections against imported water costs and 
delivery risks. Recycled water provides 5% of supply.

The purchase contract with MWD does not require a minimum amount or a fixed 
payment, so RCWD is able to reduce its purchases in response to lower customer 
water demand, which was advantageous during the years of declining sales since 
the district was able to offset the revenue loss with lower purchased water 
costs. The cost of MWD supplies has been increasing. Overall, MWD has raised its
rates 75% on a cumulative basis over the last six years. 

WATER RATE INCREASES

In response to the anticipated lower water sales and potential decline in tax 
revenues, the district adopted a sizable 22% water rate increase effective in 
fiscal year 2010 and smaller 4% increases in the subsequent two fiscal years and
2.5% in fiscal 2013. The rate actions largely held water sales revenues stable 
despite the decline in water sales. Additional rate increases are assumed in 
future years to provide revenues to offset increasing operating costs. 

REVENUE DIVERSITY

The district's revenue structure is heavily weighted toward fixed-rate base 
charges and property taxes and assessments, so fluctuations in water demand have
had a more muted impact on its revenues. Approximately 40% of the district's 
revenues are provided by tax receipts and property assessments. The district 
receives a share of the county's 1% property tax revenues and collects its own 
assessments on land value within the district. These revenues are susceptible to
assessed value declines, which occurred in fiscal 2010 and fiscal 2011. The 
district does not participate in the county's Teeter plan, taking the full risk 
and reward of collections, which it has found to be beneficial. 

FINANCIAL METRICS ADEQUATE 

Debt service coverage has historically been strong at above 2.0x through fiscal 
2010. It narrowed with recent declines in connection fees, increasing debt 
service from new debt, and declines in water sales. As a result of these trends,
debt service coverage fell to 1.74x in fiscal 2011 and 1.78x in fiscal 2012. 
This was in line with management budget projections. While debt service coverage
is low for the rating, 

debt service is scheduled to  decline beginning in fiscal 2016. At that time, 
Fitch anticipates debt service coverage to return to a level more consistent 
with the rating.

Liquidity is healthy with approximately $58.7 million in legally unrestricted 
reserves, or 372 days operating cash at the end of fiscal 2012. The district has
another $208 million in capital reserves that will be used to fund a portion of 
its long-term capital needs. The five-year capital plan is estimated at $112 
million, a portion of which will be debt financed. 

Debt levels are high at $5,966 per customer (based on the combined system) as 
compared to Fitch's median for the 'AA' category of $1,615 per customer. Debt 
levels will become more moderate as the district has limited additional debt 
plans; however, amortization of existing debt (26% and 66% in 10 and 20 years, 
respectively) is slightly below Fitch's medians of 39% and 79%, respectively.

