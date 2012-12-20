TEXT - S&P may cut NYSE Euronext ratings

Overview -- NYSE Euronext announced that it has signed an agreement to be acquired by IntercontinentalExchange, Inc. (ICE; not rated). -- NYSE Euronext stands to benefit from potential cost savings, as well as a new clearing arrangement between NYSE Liffe (not rated) and ICE Clear Europe (not rated). However, the combined organization will carry a significant amount of debt, because ICE is financing a portion of the purchase price with existing cash on the balance sheet and borrowings under its bank revolver. -- We are placing the 'A+/A-1' ratings on NYSE Euronext on CreditWatch with negative implications. -- We expect to resolve the CreditWatch once ICE completes the transaction or calls it off. Rating Action On Dec. 20, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed the 'A+/A-1' ratings on NYSE Euronext on CreditWatch with negative implications. Rationale The CreditWatch action follows NYSE Euronext's announcement that it has agreed to be acquired by ICE. The combined organization will become a highly diversified exchange and clearing organization. There is little overlap between ICE's and NYSE Euronext's product offerings. NYSE Euronext brings the New York Stock Exchange, the world's premier listing venue, two U.S.-based option exchanges, NYSE Liffe, the U.K.-based derivatives exchange, and Euronext N.V. (not rated), the continental Europe equities and derivatives exchange company. ICE is home to U.S. and London-based commodities exchanges and clearinghouses, with a strong presence in energy products. It is the world leader in clearing over-the-counter credit default swaps. Although the business profile of the combined company appears strong, we view the financial risk profile as adequate. ICE has been a fast-growing company that has generated strong earnings and cash flows, but NYSE Euronext has been lagging, owing to declining volumes in its equities markets in the U.S. and in its derivatives markets in Europe. In August 2012, we revised the outlook on NYSE Euronext to "negative" from "stable," citing its weak financial profile and shareholder-friendly actions. ICE will finance the $8.2 billion transaction with two-thirds common stock and one-third cash. ICE plans to use about $1.0 billion of existing cash on the balance sheet and borrow $1.8 billion under its revolving credit facility to finance the cash portion of the deal. We estimate total debt at the combined organization will be approximately $4.7 billion. We calculate debt leverage will be high relative to existing ratings, at 2.2x, based on annualized year-to-date combined EBITDA. Operating cash flow should improve over the next two years, as NYSE Euronext wrings another $150 million of costs from its Project 14 plan in 2013 and the combined organization generates $300 million of expense synergies in 2014. Separate from the acquisition agreement, the two companies signed a clearing agreement in which ICE Clear Europe will provide clearing services to NYSE Liffe. This separate agreement is positive for our ratings on NYSE Euronext, in our view, because it reduces the costs and risks associated with the build-out of NYSE Euronext's own derivatives clearinghouse in London. Although ICE has built a versatile clearing platform, with an expertise in commodities and credit default swaps, it currently doesn't clear listed interest rate futures contracts. CreditWatch The CreditWatch indicates there is a 50% probability that we could lower the ratings after we assess the impact of this transaction on NYSE Euronext's creditworthiness. During the CreditWatch period, we will gather additional information on: the companies' integration plans and expected expense savings; the organizational structure and fungibility of cash flow among the various units of the combined organization; and clearing risk management and the financial safeguard packages at ICE's five clearinghouses. We will resolve the CreditWatch status upon completion of the merger, which is scheduled to occur in the second half of 2013. Alternatively, we may resolve the CreditWatch sooner if the deal falls through--in which case, we would re-evaluate NYSE Euronext's creditworthiness as a stand-alone entity. Related Criteria And Research -- Lower Trading Volumes Will Put Global Exchanges To The Test In 2013 As Clearinghouses Deal With Regulations, Dec. 4, 2012 -- NYSE Euronext, Aug. 16, 2012 -- Research Update: NYSE Euronext Outlook Revised To Negative On Shareholder-Friendly Actions, Aug. 3, 2012 -- Standard & Poor's Updated Methodology For Rating Exchanges And Clearinghouses, July 10, 2006 Ratings List CreditWatch Action To From NYSE Euronext Issuer Credit Rating Local Currency A+/Watch Neg/A-1 Watch Neg A+/Negative/A-1 Watch Neg Senior Unsecured A+/Watch Neg A+ Commercial Paper A-1/Watch Neg A-1