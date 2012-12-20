TEXT-S&P: Pinnacle Foods ratings unaffected by IPO filing

Dec 20 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings and outlook on Parsippany, N.J.-based Pinnacle Foods Finance LLC and its operating company Pinnacle Foods Group LLC (both B/Stable/--) are not currently affected by their parent company (Pinnacle Foods Inc.; unrated) filing for an IPO. According to the preliminary registration statement, the company expects to raise gross proceeds of up to $100 million and plans to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes, including the repayment of indebtedness. Given the uncertainty on timing of the transaction as well the modest amount of expected debt reduction, we believe the transaction will not materially strengthen the company's credit measures, and therefore we currently do not foresee changing the ratings or outlook. For the 12 months ended Sept. 23, 2012, Pinnacle had approximately $2.6 billion of debt outstanding. We estimate the ratio of adjusted debt to EBITDA was about 6.5x and funds from operations to debt was about 8.1% for the same period. Upon completion of the expected transaction and debt reduction, we will evaluate the effect, if any, on our recovery and issue level ratings.