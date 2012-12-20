FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P corrects by reinstating Eaton's debentures 'A-' rating
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 20, 2012 / 8:10 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P corrects by reinstating Eaton's debentures 'A-' rating

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
    Dec 20 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said it corrected by
reinstating its 'A-' rating on Eaton Corp.'s $150 million 6.5%
debentures due June 1, 2025.

For the issuer credit rating rationale on Eaton Corp. (A-/Negative/A-2), see 
our research update, published Nov. 14, 2012, on RatingsDirect.


RATINGS LIST

Eaton Corp.
 Corporate Credit Rating             A-/Negative/A-2

Rating Reinstated
                                     To          From
Eaton Corp.
 $150 mil. 6.5% deb due 2025         A-          NR

Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

 (New York Ratings Team)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.