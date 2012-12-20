TEXT-S&P corrects by reinstating Eaton's debentures 'A-' rating

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Dec 20 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said it corrected by reinstating its 'A-' rating on Eaton Corp.'s $150 million 6.5% debentures due June 1, 2025. For the issuer credit rating rationale on Eaton Corp. (A-/Negative/A-2), see our research update, published Nov. 14, 2012, on RatingsDirect. RATINGS LIST Eaton Corp. Corporate Credit Rating A-/Negative/A-2 Rating Reinstated To From Eaton Corp. $150 mil. 6.5% deb due 2025 A- NR Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column. (New York Ratings Team)