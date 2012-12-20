TEXT-Fitch cuts EQT Corp's rating to 'BBB-'

Dec 20 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded EQT Corporation's (EQT) ratings as follows: --Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'; --Senior unsecured debt to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'; --Short-term IDR to 'F3' from 'F2'. In addition, Fitch assigns a commercial paper rating of 'F3'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Approximately $2.5 billion of debt outstanding is affected by today's rating action. The downgrade was prompted by EQT's announcement to sell its regulated utility operations in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Kentucky to Peoples Natural Gas. The utility has generated stable cash flows and has not required significant investment. For the latest-12-month (LTM) period ending 3Q'12, the assets accounted for 10% of the company's EBITDA and only 2% of capex. In exchange for the sale of the utility assets, EQT will receive approximately $720 million in cash (subject to adjustments), transmission pipelines which complement some of EQT's existing assets, and commercial arrangements. The sale is dependent on regulatory approvals from the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission, the West Virginia Public Service Commission and the Kentucky Public Service Commission. It is also subject to Hart-Scott Rodino review. Fitch notes that approval may be difficult given the FTC's past effort to block the two utilities from merging before. The concern was that the merger would create a monopoly in the Pittsburgh market. Despite hurdles in the past, EQT expects the transaction to close by the end of 2013. However, it is important to note that even if the sale were to be blocked, Fitch does not expect to see a change in EQT's strategy to transition from a diversified energy company to one that is dominated by its E&P operations. Ratings concerns include the business risk profile stemming from EQT's growing focus on upstream operations which accounted for 63% of EBITDA in the LTM, the planned divestiture of the regulated utility which provides steady cash flow, EQT's relatively undiversified focus in the Marcellus shale region, the high capital requirements needed to fund the drilling program, and ongoing pattern of negative free cash flow. Additional concerns include the prospects for a sustained environment of weak natural gas pricing. At the end of 3Q'12, EQT's leverage was 2.9x, up from 2.75x at the end of 2011. With expectations for growth in EBITDA, Fitch expects leverage decrease and fall in the range of 2.2 - 2.5x by the end of 2013. Natural gas prices and capex spending are the primary variables expected to impact leverage. Liquidity remains significant and should support growth over the near-to-medium term. At the end of 3Q'12, liquidity was $2.1 billion which includes $639 million of cash and full availability on its $1.5 billion revolver which matures in 2014. In addition, EQT's MLP has its own $350 million revolver which matures in 2017. Debt maturities are manageable with nothing due until $150 million mature in 2015. Capital expenditures continue to be significant as EQT continues to focus on its low-cost drilling program in the Marcellus. Between 2008 and 2011, capital expenditures averaged $1.2 billion per year. In the LTM ending 3Q'12, it was $1.4 billion and the company forecasts spending of $1.5 billion in 2013 with 77% of the budget directed to upstream operations. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include: --Positive rating action is not viewed as likely; however, a significant reduction in leverage or a shift away from expanding upstream operations could prompt changes. Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a negative rating action include: --A significant and prolonged drop in natural gas prices without an appropriate adjustment to spending; --Expansion beyond Fitch's expectations of the upstream business; --Increases in leverage beyond 2.75x for a sustained period while upstream operations remain the company's focus. 