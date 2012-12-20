FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rates Magnetite VII Ltd/Magnetite VII Corp notes
#Market News
December 20, 2012 / 9:46 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P rates Magnetite VII Ltd/Magnetite VII Corp notes

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Dec 20 - OVERVIEW
     -- Magnetite VII Ltd./Magnetite VII Corp.'s issuance is a CLO 
securitization backed by a revolving pool consisting primarily of broadly 
syndicated senior secured loans.
     -- We assigned our ratings to the class A-1 senior notes, A-1A, A-1B, 
A-2A, A-2B, B, C, and D notes.
     -- The ratings reflect our view of the transaction's credit enhancement, 
legal structure, diversified collateral portfolio, and projected timely 
interest and principal payments, among other factors.
    
     Dec 20 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its ratings to
Magnetite VII Ltd./Magnetite VII Corp.'s $552 million floating-rate notes (see
list).

The note issuance is a collateralized loan obligation securitization backed by 
a revolving pool consisting primarily of broadly syndicated senior secured 
loans.

The ratings reflect our view of: 
     -- The credit enhancement provided to the rated notes through the 
subordination of cash flows that are payable to the subordinated notes.
     -- The transaction's credit enhancement, which is sufficient to withstand 
the defaults applicable for the supplemental tests (not counting excess 
spread), and cash flow structure, which can withstand the default rate 
projected by Standard & Poor's CDO Evaluator model, as assessed by Standard & 
Poor's using the assumptions and methods outlined in its corporate 
collateralized debt obligation criteria (see "Update To Global Methodologies 
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

Related Research
     -- Presale: Magnetite VII Ltd./Magnetite VII Corp., Dec. 19, 2012
     -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The 
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011
 
RATINGS ASSIGNED
Magnetite VII Ltd./Magnetite VII Corp.  

Class                  Rating          Amount

A-1 senior notes(i)    AAA (sf)             0
A-1A                   AAA (sf)        360.00
A-1B                   AAA (sf)         12.00
A-2A                   AA (sf)          35.00
A-2B                   AA (sf)          40.00
B (deferrable)         A (sf)           47.40
C (deferrable)         BBB (sf)         28.80
D (deferrable)         BB (sf)          28.80
Subordinated notes     NR               58.15

(i)The class A-1 senior notes will originally be issued with a principal 
amount of zero. Upon a class A-1 exchange, the principal amount of the class 
A-1 senior notes will be equal to the aggregate outstanding amount of the 
class A-1A and A-1B notes. NR--Not rated.

