TEXT-Fitch updates recovery analyses for U.S. gaming operators
#Market News
December 20, 2012 / 9:51 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch updates recovery analyses for U.S. gaming operators

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 20 - Fitch Ratings has published updated recovery analyses for the
following U.S. gaming operators:

--Caesars Entertainment Operating Co. (including Chester Downs and
Marina LLC)
--MGM Resorts International 
--CityCenter Holdings, LLC
--Boyd Gaming Corporation 
--Marina District Finance Company, Inc (Borgata)
--Peninsula Gaming, LLC (Newly assigned IDR and Security Specific Ratings)
--Pinnacle Entertainment, Inc. 

The analyses take into account proposed refinancing transactions announced by
Caesars and MGM in the third quarter of 2012.


The interactive recovery analysis worksheets are available at
'www.fitchratings.com' under the following headers:

Sectors >> Corporate Finance >> Corporates >> Research

Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.

Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial Corporate Issuers'
Nov. 13, 2012;
--'Corporate Rating Methodology' Aug. 8, 2012;
--'U.S. Gaming: Recovery Rating Methodology, April 4, 2008.

Applicable Criteria and Related Research: U.S. Gaming Recovery Models -
Third-Quarter 2012

Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial Corporate Issuers
Corporate Rating Methodology
US Gaming: Recovery Rating Methodology

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
