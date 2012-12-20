FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 20, 2012 / 10:21 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch affirms University of Chicago's s-t rating at 'F1+'

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Dec 20 - Fitch Ratings affirms its 'F1+' rating on approximately $278.4
million of outstanding adjustable-rate revenue bonds issued in differing amounts
by the Illinois Finance Authority (IFA) and the Illinois Educational Finance
Authority (IEFA), both on behalf of the University of Chicago (UC, or the
university). In addition, the university has approximately $111.9 million of
outstanding series 2008 adjustable-rate revenue bonds that are separately
supported by a standby bond purchase agreement (SBPA) provided by US Bank, N.A.
(rated 'AA-/F1+' with a Stable Rating Outlook by Fitch).

SECURITY

Revenue bonds are an unsecured, general obligation of UC, payable from all 
legally available funds.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

FINANCIAL STRENGTH OF UC: The university's credit strengths include a premier 
academic reputation; substantial balance sheet resources; generally positive 
operations, supported by consistently strong student demand and a diverse 
revenue base; and manageable financial leverage.  Fitch rates the university's 
revenue bonds 'AA+'.

RESOURCE SUFFICIENCY: The 'F1+' rating is based on UC's ability to cover the 
maximum potential liquidity demands presented by its variable rate debt programs
by at least 1.25 times (x) from internal resources. Such resources include cash;
highly liquid highly rated investments; and dedicated liquidity facilities.

CREDIT PROFILE

Internal Liquidity Supports Short-Term Debt Obligations

The 'F1+' rating is based on the availability of highly liquid, highly rated 
securities to cover potential maximum liquidity demands presented by UC's 
outstanding adjustable-rate revenue bonds and commercial paper (CP) notes (not 
rated by Fitch).  To supplement internal liquidity sources, UC maintains the 
ability to draw on dedicated lines of credit in the aggregate amount of $300 
million. Of the university's substantial cash and investments, approximately 
$1.06 billion including cash and cash equivalents, U.S. government and agencies 
securities, and investment grade corporate bonds (after Fitch discounts based on
asset type and maturity) was available on Sept. 30, 2012.

On a combined basis, UC's liquid assets totaled $1.36 billion and covered its 
variable rate obligations of $788.5 million by a healthy 1.73x.The University of Chicago, Illinois

