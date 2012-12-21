FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
December 21, 2012 / 3:10 PM / in 5 years

TEXT - S&P comments on Crane Co rating

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 21 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that its ratings and outlook on engineered industrial products manufacturer Crane Co. (BBB/Stable/--) are not affected by the company’s announcement that it has agreed to acquire MEI Conlux Holdings Inc. (MEI; not rated), a leading provider of unattended payment solutions, for $820 million.

The acquisition, funded mainly by debt, should complement and enhance Crane’s position in payment solutions, expand EBITDA, and contribute to overall growth prospects. Crane will partly fund the acquisition with cash on hand and the remainder with debt. Following regulatory approvals, we expect it to close in the second quarter of 2013. The additional debt initially weakens credit measures in the short term. However, we believe the company will dedicate its free cash flow to reduce debt and that the credit measures will return within our expectations, including funds from operations to total debt of 30%-35% over the next 12 months. The stable outlook assumes that Crane will achieve relatively steady operating and cash flow performance through 2013.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
