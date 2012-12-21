TEXT - Fitch affirms German Residential Asset Note Distributor plc

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Dec 21 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed German Residential Asset Note Distributor plc's (GRAND) notes, as follows: EUR2,562.5m class A (XS0260141584) affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Negative EUR342.2m class B (XS0260142632) affirmed at 'AA-sf'; Outlook Negative EUR701.4m class C (XS0260142988) affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Negative EUR133.0m class C Treasury Notes affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Negative EUR460.4m class D (XS0260143101) affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Negative EUR98.9m class E (XS0260143283) affirmed at 'BB+sf'; Outlook Negative EUR159.9m class F (XS0260935035) affirmed at 'BBsf'; Outlook Negative The affirmation reflects the ratification of the English Scheme of Arrangement that allows the loans to be extended to 2018 from 2013 and the notes' legal final maturity to 2021 from 2016. The new and amended transaction documents were signed on 21 December 2012; equity injection by the sponsor as well as the conversion into subordinated loans of certain notes held by its affiliates will occur on the January 2013 interest payment date. Fitch believes the amendments, which are designed so that the loan is substantially repaid over five years, have a neutral to positive impact on the transaction. The equity injection of EUR504m is a positive signal for the sponsorship of the assets. Nevertheless, the Negative Outlooks continue to reflect uncertainty about the sponsor's ability to meet its annual amortisation targets. In order to meet its business plan, the sponsor will have to successfully split the largest portfolio, McKinley, over this period. Success with the amortisation targets should gradually relieve downwards pressure on the ratings, and increase the likelihood of a revision of the Outlook to Stable as the sponsor's flexibility in refinancing its various subsidiary borrowers grows. Fitch bases its views on credit quality on the following considerations: Following the amendments, although the tail period (between the maturity of the loans and the notes) will remain relatively short (three years), the refinancing strategy ahead of loan maturity helps offset the limited time available for a successful workout, if required. Four amortisation targets (year 1: EUR1,000m; year 2: EUR700m; year 3 and 4: EUR650m each) will be defined. Upon failure to comply, a "global event of default" would arise under the underlying loan. (The only exception would be if the sponsor is subject of an IPO process, which would entitle it to a one-year waiver of the amortisation target, provided the target is not missed by more than 50%.) As such, there is continuous pressure on the sponsor to secure refinancing alternatives and reduce the outstanding debt size. If successful, this will significantly decrease balloon risk, with the debt balance at the end of the extended loans maturity scheduled to be EUR843m, down from the current balance of EUR4,325m. Balloon risk was the driver of the downgrade in April 2012, as well as the Negative Outlooks assigned to the notes (see 'Fitch Downgrades GRAND plc; Negative Outlook' 24 April 2012 at www.fitchratings.com). The amended definition of the allocated loan amount (ALA) allows both pre- and repayments to decrease it. In particular, this should make partial refinancing easier for the borrower to execute, by allowing it to count past debt repayments when calculating how much debt is to be repaid in order to release collateral. A safeguard has been introduced alongside this provision to allow noteholders to claw back subsequent gains on sale or from more favourable refinancing carried out in the 12 months following the release of borrowers. The planned break-up of the largest borrowing entity (McKinley) should also make refinancing more manageable. While it remains a challenge to secure large-ticket funding in the current market, especially given the other large multifamily loans maturing in the next year or so, the proposed structure is expected to provide a stronger framework in which to do so. With respect to asset sales - another means of meeting the amortisation targets - the ALA mechanism will be strengthened by restricting sales below 90% of the most recent valuation. The proposed application of proceeds from refinancings and disposals is designed to decrease the global loan-to-value ratio (LTV). Proceeds are first applied to reducing the indebtedness of the affected borrower and then towards the borrower with the highest LTV or the lowest interest coverage ratio. Excess cash will be trapped to help meet the amortisation targets. Fitch considers the portfolio well-managed, and the cash trap a valuable feature. Surplus cash will be used first to fill a refinancing account up to EUR100m and second to amortise notes pro-rata. If the notes amortise to EUR2,400m and the global LTV decreases to 57.5% (provided that no loan events of default are applicable and no amortisation targets unmet), the refinancing account target will decrease to EUR50m, the borrower can use up to EUR25m to cover value enhancing expenditure, and 50% or more of excess cash would have to be used to amortise the notes pro-rata. Following an IPO of the sponsor, provided the amortisation target of EUR2,400m and the global LTV target of 57.5% are met, a separate account earmarked for possible dividend payments will be filled up to a maximum EUR112.5m p.a. pro rata under certain conditions. The amended structure factors in some cash withdrawals to cover restructuring and collateral modernisation costs. During the first year, the sponsor can withdraw EUR18m from free cash flow. In the following years, the same proportion of cash relative to the then remaining market value can be drawn to fund modernisation works. Additionally, EUR37m of restructuring costs as well as EUR5m needed to finalise the break-up of the previously mentioned largest borrower group are to be covered from rental income. The transaction will be hedged against interest rate risk using a combination of an interest rate swap and cap on a schedule based on the aforementioned amortisation targets. Swaps entered into at 2006 issuance of the transaction, which run until the original scheduled maturity in July 2013, will be adjusted to a lower base rate for the remaining swap term. This is to enable payment of the new higher margin on the notes from cash flow generated by the collateral. Related swap modification costs have been taken into account in Fitch's analysis. If the amortisation targets are not met, the notes will become under-hedged, and exposed to some interest rate risk. Fitch has taken this into consideration in its analysis by assuming rates rise in this event. The liquidity facility will be extended to reflect the new legal final maturity of the notes, while its committed balance will be reduced to 4.85% of the principal of the outstanding notes (from 6.45%). As in the original liquidity facility agreement, limits for each class of notes (provided it is not senior) are in place. Due to stronger interest coverage and a lower interest rate environment than at closing, the new liquidity facility is seen as sufficient by Fitch. The transaction account structure includes a rental account with a bank that does not meet the eligibility standards under Fitch's counterparty criteria. Moreover, the transaction documentation does not provide for replacement of the rental account bank in case of bank downgrade (which also applied at closing). In its analysis, Fitch has assumed a commingling loss of EUR75m of cash on deposit to test for bank default risk. As part of the transaction amendments, definitions for extraordinary resolutions and written resolutions (both passed by three-quarters of the vote) will be included into the transaction documentation. Accordingly, any further amendments to the transaction after this proposed restructuring are expected to be decided through an extraordinary resolution. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)