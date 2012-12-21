FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT - S&P affirms Trinidad and Tobago; outlook remains stable
December 21, 2012 / 3:21 PM / in 5 years

TEXT - S&P affirms Trinidad and Tobago; outlook remains stable

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview
     -- Trinidad and Tobago's low net general government debt, net external 
asset position, and favorable debt profile limit its external vulnerability.
     -- We are affirming our 'A/A-1' foreign and local currency sovereign 
credit ratings on Trinidad and Tobago.
     -- The stable outlook balances the country's strong fiscal and external 
stock positions with its high economic dependence on gas and oil revenues.

Rating Action
On Dec. 21, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'A/A-1' 
long- and short-term sovereign credit ratings on the Republic of Trinidad and 
Tobago. The outlook remains stable. In addition, our 'AA' transfer and 
convertibility (T&C) assessment remains unchanged.

Rationale
The ratings on Trinidad and Tobago are supported by the country's net external 
asset position, low external vulnerability, and stable political system. The 
country's large energy sector sustains long-term growth prospects and provides 
revenues that should allow the government to maintain moderate levels of debt. 
The government's Heritage and Stabilization Fund, which holds fiscal assets of 
about 19% of GDP, and its investor-friendly policy in the energy sector augur 
well for long-term fiscal flexibility.

Trinidad and Tobago's high dependence on the energy sector, which accounted 
for 45% of GDP and 82% of merchandise exports in 2011, constrains the ratings. 
In addition, other sectors of the economy--whose expansion could gradually 
diversify its profile and reduce its vulnerability to a sharp drop in the 
price of oil and natural gas--are developing slowly.

GDP growth is likely to exceed 2% in 2013 after several years of contraction 
and near zero growth. The combination of economic growth and gradual fiscal 
adjustment should stabilize the gross general government debt burden, which 
had increased recently, largely because of the cost of rescuing CLF Financial, 
at 40% of GDP. Our projections assume that the level of official reserves of 
gas and oil--which had declined in recent years, mainly as a result of low 
exploration activity--will likely stabilize and possibly rise in the coming 
years. The government's recent moves to offer more fiscal incentives to the 
energy sector are encouraging steps, as long-term growth prospects depend on 
boosting investment in exploration and production.

Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the economy will resume 
growing in 2013. The country's growth prospects, as well as the trajectory of 
the government's debt burden, depend on the long-term development of the 
energy sector. Success in boosting exploration and production levels, as well 
as in enlarging downstream activities, could bolster GDP growth, gradually 
improve government finances, and reduce the sovereign's debt burden. That, 
along with steps to strengthen financial laws and supervision to avoid 
episodes like the 2009 collapse of CLF Financial, could, over time, lead to an 
upgrade.

Conversely, a protracted slowdown in the energy sector, along with poor 
implementation of the government's own investment plans, could result in 
prolonged low economic growth and persistent fiscal deficits, weakening the 
country's fiscal and external profiles. Under such a scenario, we could lower 
our ratings on Trinidad and Tobago.

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Caribbean Debt Is On The Rise, May 22, 2012
     -- Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, Jan. 26, 2012
     -- Sovereign Government Rating Methodology And Assumptions, June 30, 2011
     -- Methodology: Criteria For Determining Transfer and Convertibility 
Assessments, May 18, 2009

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed

Trinidad and Tobago (Republic of)
 Sovereign Credit Rating                 A/Stable/A-1       
 Transfer & Convertibility Assessment    AA                 
 Senior Unsecured                        A                  

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

