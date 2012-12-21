FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT - Fitch cuts Modern Leasing rating
December 21, 2012 / 3:51 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT - Fitch cuts Modern Leasing rating

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
    Dec 21 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded Modern Leasing's (ML) National
Long-term Rating to 'BBB(tun)' from 'A-(tun)'. The Outlook is Negative. At the
same time, the agency has affirmed the National Ratings of Arab Tunisian Bank,
Arab International Lease, Arab Tunisian Lease, Attijari Leasing, Tunisie
Leasing, Compagnie Internationale de Leasing, El Wifack Leasing, Hannibal Lease,
Tunisie Factoring, and Union de Factoring. A full list of rating actions is at
the end of this comment. 

RATING ACTION RATIONALE

ML's National Ratings have been downgraded following the downgrade of Tunisia's 
Issuer Default Rating (IDR; see "Fitch Downgrades Tunisia to 'BB+', Outlook 
Negative", dated 12 December 2012 at www.fitchratings.com), and indirectly a 
weakening of the sovereign creditworthiness relative to strong credits in the 
country.

The Negative Outlook on ML's National Long-term Rating reflects that on 
Tunisia's Long-term IDRs.

The affirmation of the 10 other entities' National Ratings reflects the absence 
of direct impact from the downgrade of Tunisia's sovereign risk on their 
respective ratings. Nonetheless, Fitch will shortly conduct a full review of 
Tunisia's leasing and factoring companies' ratings, based on their respective 
rating drivers. 

RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - MODERN LEASING

ML's ratings are underpinned by Fitch's assessment of the probability of support
it is likely to receive from its majority shareholder, Banque de l'Habitat (BH),
if required. In Fitch's view, this support could ultimately be provided by the 
state and flow through BH, given BH's weak creditworthiness on a standalone 
basis. Modern Leasing is (directly and indirectly) 57%-owned by BH, which in 
turn is 57%-controlled by the Tunisian state.

Any deterioration in Fitch's assessment of BH's and/or the Tunisian state's 
propensity and/or ability to support ML would likely result in a downgrade of 
its ratings. Conversely, an upgrade of ML's ratings could be triggered by an 
increase in BH's control in or deeper integration with BH, or an upgrade of 
Tunisia's Long-term local currency IDR.

The rating actions are as follows: 

ML

National Long-term Rating: downgraded to 'BBB(tun)' from 'A-(tun)'; Outlook 
Negative 

National Short-term Rating: downgraded to 'F3(tun)' from 'F2(tun)'

Arab Tunisian Bank

National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'AA+(tun)'; Outlook Stable

National Short-term Rating: affirmed at 'F1+(tun)'

National Senior unsecured debt rating: affirmed at 'AA+(tun)'

Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating: 'BBB-'; Outlook Negative; 
unaffected

Short-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating: 'F3'; unaffected

Long-Term Local Currency Issuer Default Rating: 'BBB'; Outlook Negative; 
unaffected

Short-Term Local Currency Issuer Default Rating: 'F3'; unaffected

Viability Rating: 'b'; unaffected

Support Rating: '2'; unaffected

Arab International Lease

National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'A+(tun)'; Outlook Stable

National Short-term Rating: affirmed at 'F1(tun)'

National Senior unsecured debt rating: affirmed at 'A+(tun)' 

Arab Tunisian Lease

National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'BBB(tun)'; Outlook Stable

National Short-term Rating: affirmed at 'F3(tun)'

National Senior unsecured debt rating: affirmed at 'BBB(tun)'

National subordinated debt rating: affirmed at 'BB(tun)'

Attijari Leasing  

National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'BB+(tun)'; Outlook Stable

National Short-term Rating: affirmed at 'B(tun)'

National Senior unsecured debt rating: affirmed at 'BB+(tun)'

National subordinated debt rating: affirmed at 'B+(tun)'

Tunisie Leasing

National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'BBB+(tun)'; Outlook Stable

National Short-term Rating: affirmed at 'F2(tun)'

National Senior unsecured debt rating: affirmed at 'BBB+(tun)'

National subordinated debt rating: affirmed at 'BB+(tun)'

Compagnie Internationale de Leasing

National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'BBB-(tun)'; Outlook Stable

National Short-term Rating: affirmed at 'F3(tun)'

National Senior unsecured debt rating: affirmed at 'BBB-(tun)'

National subordinated debt rating: affirmed at 'BB-(tun)'

El Wifack Leasing 

National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'BB+(tun)'; Outlook Stable

National Short-term Rating: affirmed at 'B(tun)'

National Senior unsecured debt rating: affirmed at 'BB+(tun)'

Hannibal Lease

National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'BB-(tun)'; Outlook Stable

National Short-term Rating: affirmed at 'B(tun)'

National Senior unsecured debt rating: affirmed at 'BB-(tun)'

Tunisie Factoring 

National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'BBB(tun)'; Outlook Stable

National Short-term Rating: unaffected; 'F3(tun)'

Union de Factoring

National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'BB(tun)'; Outlook Stable

National Short-term Rating: affirmed at 'B(tun)'

National Senior unsecured debt rating: affirmed at 'BB(tun)'

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

