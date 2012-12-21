TEXT - Fitch affirms Banca dei Paschi di Siena

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Dec 21 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena's (MPS) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB' with a Stable Outlook. The bank's Viability Rating (VR) has been downgraded to 'b' from 'bb+' and removed from Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The bank's Short-term IDR has been affirmed at 'F3', Support Rating affirmed at '2' and Support Rating Floor (SRF) affirmed at 'BBB'. The subordinated debt and hybrid instruments have been downgraded to 'B-' from 'BB' and removed from RWN for Lower Tier 2 debt, 'CCC' from 'B-' and removed from RWN for Upper Tier 2 debt and 'CC' from 'CCC' for Tier 1 instruments and preferred securities. MPS's fully-owned subsidiary Banca Antonveneta's Long-term IDR has been affirmed at 'BBB' with a Stable Outlook and its Short-term IDR has been affirmed at 'F3'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. RATING ACTION RATIONALE The affirmation of MPS's IDRs, Support Rating and SRF reflects Fitch's view that there is a high probability that the Italian authorities will provide continued support to MPS as Italy's third-largest banking group with a significant market share in customer deposits and lending. The expected injection of additional hybrid capital into MPS by the government underpins Fitch's view that support is forthcoming. The downgrade of the VR reflects Fitch's view that the bank's internal capital generation after the receipt of capital from the government will remain weak. The agency expects operating profitability to remain under pressure in an unfavourable operating environment where loan impairment charges are expected to remain high in 2013. The downgrade also reflects weak asset quality and the need for MPS to continue rebalancing its funding profile. MPS's current VR is based on Fitch's expectation that the bank will receive up to EUR2bn of fresh capital from the state intended to cover the capital shortfall identified by the EBA stress test, as a result of high negative valuation reserves from the bank's portfolio of Italian government bonds. RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, SENIOR DEBT, SUPPORT RATING AND SRF MPS's IDRs are based on support from the Italian authorities and are at the bank's SRF. Fitch expects that the new hybrid capital to be issued to the Italian state will be injected, which highlights the authorities' propensity to support the bank. Fitch expects that the new instruments will include an option for the bank to convert the instruments into common shares. This, and the possibility that coupon payments for these new instruments under certain circumstances can be paid in the form of MPS's shares, means that the state could become a shareholder of the bank in the future. The Support Rating and the SRF are sensitive to changes in the authorities' propensity and ability to provide support. The SRF would be downgraded if the authorities showed signs of a reduced propensity to provide support to MPS, which Fitch currently does not expect, or if Italy's sovereign rating ('A-'/Negative) was downgraded to below 'BBB'. Fitch currently expects that MPS's SRF would not be downgraded if any downgrade of Italy was limited to up to two notches, where the sovereign rating would converge with the SRFs of Italy's five largest banks. The SRF could be upgraded if Italy's rating saw a material upgrade, or if there was a sharp increase in the long-term support provided to MPS, which Fitch currently does not expect. RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - VR The bank's VR reflects Fitch's expectation that the bank's operating performance is likely to remain weak given the difficult operating environment, where net interest income will remain under pressure in a low-interest environment. Funding costs have fallen somewhat from their peak but remain high. At the same time, Fitch expects loan impairment charges to remain elevated as the Italian economy is not expected to come out of recession until H213. The bank has made progress in addressing its cost efficiency, and Fitch expects that the projects in its business plan to trim its branch network and reduce the number of personnel will result in lower operating expenses. MPS's VR would come under further pressure if the bank did not manage to improve its cost efficiency. A material and structural improvement in operating performance, which Fitch believes will be unlikely to materialise in the short-term, would be necessary before the VR would come under upward potential. The VR also reflects Fitch's view that the injection of fresh capital in the form of hybrid instruments will improve the bank's loss absorbing capacity. However, Fitch expects coupon payments on these hybrid instruments to be high, which means that internal capital generation will be further pressured. The bank plans to repay the hybrid instruments partly through a capital increase of up to EUR1bn, under its current business plan. MPS's VR would come under pressure if the bank did not receive the fresh hybrid capital or if the bank's plans for the repayment of the capital were not realised. MPS's asset quality has deteriorated further in 9M12 reflecting the domestic economy's weak performance. Fitch expects asset quality to worsen further in 2013, but the bank has maintained the coverage level of each single category of problem loan (doubtful, watchlist, restructured and past due). In addition, the bank holds collateral for a high proportion of impaired loans. Deterioration in the value of collateral held by the bank that would require a potentially significant increase in loan impairment allowances would put pressure on the VR as net impaired loans at end-September 2012 accounted for over 150% of the bank's equity. An upgrade of the VR would require clear signs of improved prospects for reducing the bank's large stock of impaired loans. Under its business plan, MPS also concentrates on strengthening its funding profile, and Fitch expects the bank to continue concentrating on funding from core customers. Fitch considers the bank's current liquidity acceptable. However, funding includes a high proportion of European Central Bank facilities, and Fitch considers that the bank will need to rebalance its funding profile towards retail derived sources in an environment that remains challenging. SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES MPS's Lower Tier 2 debt is rated one notch below its VR in line with Fitch's criteria for rating these instruments. As the rating is notched off the VR, it is sensitive to changes in the bank's VR. The downgrade of the bank's Upper Tier 2 and Tier 1 instruments and preferred securities reflects Fitch's view that these notes' non-performance risk has increased in the coming years because the receipt of fresh state aid means that in case of reporting a net loss MPS will be obliged not to make coupon payments where the terms of the instruments allow for non-payment. The Upper Tier 2 notes are rated one notch above the Tier 1 instruments to reflect the cumulative coupon on these instruments whereas coupon payments on Tier 1 instruments is non-cumulative. SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES Antonveneta is a wholly owned subsidiary of MPS. Its ratings are based on support from its parent and reflect Fitch's view that Antonveneta forms a core part of the group. Antonveneta's ratings are sensitive to changes in MPS's IDRs or to changes in MPS's propensity to support its subsidiary. Fitch does not expect the propensity to decline given the announced merger of Antonveneta into the parent. The rating actions are as follows: MPS: Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F3' VR: downgraded to 'b' from 'bb+', removed from RWN Support Rating: affirmed at '2' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BBB' Debt issuance programme (senior debt): affirmed at 'BBB' Senior unsecured debt, including guaranteed notes: affirmed at 'BBB' Lower Tier 2 subordinated debt: downgraded to 'B-' from 'BB', removed from RWN Upper Tier 2 subordinated debt: downgraded to 'CCC' from 'B-', removed from RWN Preferred stock and Tier 1 notes: downgraded to 'CC' from 'CCC' Banca Antonveneta: Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F3' Support Rating: affirmed at '2' (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)