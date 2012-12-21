FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT - S&P revises El Salvador outlook to negative
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
December 21, 2012 / 7:52 PM / in 5 years

TEXT - S&P revises El Salvador outlook to negative

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview
     -- Political polarization continues to limit El Salvador's prospects for 
investment and GDP growth. 
     -- We are revising our outlook on El Salvador to negative from stable.
     -- We are affirming our 'BB-/B' long- and short-term issuer ratings on 
the country.
     -- The negative outlook reflects the risk of a downgrade if the 
government debt burden and the country's net external liabilities continue to 
rise.

Rating Action
On Dec. 21, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on 
the Republic of El Salvador to negative from stable. At the same time, we 
affirmed our 'BB-/B' long- and short-term sovereign credit ratings on El 
Salvador. Our 'AAA' transfer and convertibility (T&C) assessment, reflecting 
the country's use of the U.S. dollar as its local currency, is unchanged. 

Rationale
The outlook revision reflects the risk of a downgrade if political 
polarization continues to weigh on investment and GDP growth, resulting in a 
higher burden of fiscal and external debt. We expect that per capita real GDP 
growth will be modest in 2013, about 1% or less. A potential shortfall in 
economic growth would raise the risk of fiscal slippage, despite the 
government's commitment to reduce its fiscal deficit to 2.7% of GDP in 2013. 
Continued fiscal slippage, in turn, would sustain the recent rise in the net 
general government debt burden, projected to reach 43% of GDP in 2013. 
Relatively low foreign direct investment is leading to a higher reliance on 
external debt to fund the country's persistent current account deficit, likely 
amounting to 4%-5% of GDP annually. 

In addition to the negative economic impact of political polarization, El 
Salvador's limited monetary and fiscal flexibility and its high general 
government and external debt burdens constrain our ratings on the country. El 
Salvador's well-regulated and healthy banking system, as well as its political 
commitment to addressing fiscal and external imbalances, supports the ratings.

The local currency rating on El Salvador is 'BB-', and the T&C assessment is 
'AAA'. These reflect the country's adoption of full dollarization in 2001. El 
Salvador is unlikely to de-dollarize because we believe that most policymakers 
consider the costs of doing so much greater than the disadvantages of limited 
monetary flexibility.

Outlook
We expect that El Salvador will see an orderly political transition to the 
next administration in early 2014. However, a high level of political 
polarization could sustain risk aversion and stall economic reforms, leading 
to low private investment and GDP growth. Continued low GDP growth could lead 
to fiscal and external slippage, portending rising debt burdens and a 
downgrade.

Conversely, an improvement in political dialogue and a more cohesive 
decision-making process could improve conditions for private investment and 
economic growth. That, plus efforts to strengthen El Salvador's legal and 
regulatory environment, could increase the country's long-term growth 
prospects and stabilize the recent increase in its fiscal and external debt 
burdens. We could revise the outlook to stable as a result.

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Republic of El Salvador, Feb. 23, 2012
     -- El Salvador's Foreign And Local-Currency Ratings Affirmed, Outlook 
Stable, Dec. 29, 2011
     -- Sovereign Government Rating Methodology And Assumptions, June 30, 2011
     -- Methodology: Criteria For Determining Transfer And Convertibility 
Assessments, May 18, 2009

Ratings List


Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action
                                        To                 From
El Salvador (Republic of)
 Sovereign Credit Rating                BB-/Negative/B     BB-/Stable/B

Ratings Affirmed

El Salvador (Republic of)
 Transfer & Convertibility Assessment   AAA                
 Senior Unsecured                       BB-                
  Recovery Rating                       3

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.