TEXT - S&P cuts PDG Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participacoes S.A. ratings
December 21, 2012 / 10:17 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT - S&P cuts PDG Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participacoes S.A. ratings

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
    
Overview
     -- Brazil-based homebuilder PDG reported significant cost overruns on its 
existing projects and is currently restructuring its operations and revising 
its strategy under a new management.
     -- We are lowering our national scale ratings on the company to 'brA-' 
from 'brA'. 
     -- We are also affirming our 'BB-' global scale corporate credit rating 
on the company.
     -- The negative outlook reflects the risk of a downgrade if we conclude 
that PDG's cash flow will remain weak, impairing its profitability and causing 
debt to remain high in 2013

Rating Action
On Dec. 21, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its national 
scale issuer ratings on PDG Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participacoes S.A. 
(PDG) to 'brA-' from 'brA'. At the same time, we affirmed our 'BB-' global 
scale corporate credit rating on PDG (see list below). The outlook on both 
scales is negative.

Rationale
The rating actions reflect our opinion that following PDG's weak performance 
in the first half of 2012, its ability to improve its results in 2013 is 
somewhat uncertain. In September 2012, PDG raised about R$800 million in new 
capital under a share placement that strengthened its cash reserves to cover 
its working capital needs in the next few quarters. Since then, PDG has gone 
through significant changes in senior management, which is currently 
restructuring the company's operations and revising its strategy and growth 
plans. We believe these actions will improve PDG's ability to budget, manage, 
and control its projects and that its growth strategy will ultimately be more 
conservative in the next several years. As a result, the company should report 
stronger operating performance and its cash flows should start to recover. 
However, PDG's significant cost overruns are an obstacle. In addition, in our 
opinion, the homebuilding industry conditions are soft in 2012 due to slower 
sales pace, which is hampering PDG's ability to deliver on its plans. Although 
we assume homebuyers will timely raise mortgage financing so that PDG's cash 
inflows are quickly captured once units are delivered, we believe continuing 
cost revisions and potentially slower sales in 2013 could squeeze its results 
and keep its debt elevated. The ratings also reflect PDG's strong market 
position and its segment and geographic diversification. We also believe 
demand fundamentals for new homes will remain favorable in the next few years, 
though less robust than in the recent past. We view PDG's business risk 
profile as "fair" and its financial risk profile as "aggressive." 

After new management took over, PDG is revising its internal process, 
redesigning its organizational structure, and improving cost controls in order 
to reduce cost overruns. The company has also significantly reduced new unit 
starts, with a potential sales value (PSV) of R$2 billion in the first nine 
months of 2012, compared with R$6.47 billion in the same period of 2011. As 
other large homebuilders, PDG is concentrating efforts in larger, more 
profitable housing markets such as Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, where its 
ability to budget and control projects is greater, but competition is also 
fiercer. However, we believe PDG's large and diversified land bank allows for 
the company to keep starting new projects without the need for aggressive land 
acquisition in the next few years, partly offsetting competitive threats. 
PDG's large scale and diversity help it withstand competitive pressures. We 
believe initiatives undertaken so far are positive and will likely cause 
working capital needs to drop, improving cash flows. We project EBITDA margin 
to keep improving in the next quarters, with gross margin at around 20% in 
2013, and we expect PDG to start generating positive free operating cash flow 
(FOCF) by 2014, as new housing starts in 2012 were significantly reduced.

PDG's ability to turn its cash flow positive depends on its ability to stick 
to revised cost budgets, deliver units as planned, and speed up the pace under 
which homebuyers contract mortgage financing. Improved cash generation will 
also depend on the company's ability to keep up with sales pace of new units 
and reduce level of sales cancellations. All these conditions would be 
negatively affected if credit conditions tighten in 2013, but this is not 
currently our base case. As the company strengthens its operating results, we 
expect its credit metrics to gradually improve. However, we project PDG's 
financial profile to remain rather leveraged in the intermediate term. 

Liquidity
PDG's liquidity position is "less than adequate," in our opinion. As of Sept. 
30, 2012, the company reported adjusted short-term maturities of R$2 billion 
and cash reserves of R$1.7 billion, which already incorporate a capital 
increase. We believe part of these cash reserves could be used to fund ongoing 
working capital requirements for the company's sizable project portfolio under 
development; however, we believe these needs will gradually decline throughout 
2014 as new housing starts in 2012 were significantly lower. We also expect 
PDG to keep funding a substantial portion of its construction costs with 
construction loans, while continuing to benefit from adequate access to local 
banks and capital markets.
 
We incorporate the following expectations and assumptions into our liquidity 
assessment of PDG:
     -- The company's sources of liquidity, including cash and facility 
availability, will exceed uses by 1.2x or more over the next 12-18 months;
     -- Net sources will remain positive, even if EBITDA declines by about 20%;
     -- Covenant headroom will be somewhat tight, even considering its recent 
covenant renegotiation; and
     -- The bulk of the company's total debt consists of loans from Sistema 
Financeiro Habitacional, which the company usually passes on to final 
homeowners upon the units' delivery. 

Outlook
The negative outlook reflects our opinion that PDG's ability to improve its 
operating performance in 2013 is still uncertain, given the substantial 
revision of the company's operating process, organizational structure, and 
strategy under way. We could lower the ratings if PDG is not able to maintain 
conservative growth and reduce working capital needs, resulting in negative 
free cash flows by the end of 2013. We could also downgrade PDG if cost 
overruns remain significant or sales pace and cancellations deteriorate due to 
weaker-than-expected market conditions. Consistently positive cash flows could 
lead us to change the outlook to stable. Given its high debt, we don't expect 
an upgrade in the near term, which would depend on the company's strategic 
repositioning and consistently stronger operating performance throughout 2013.


Related Criteria And Research
     -- Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 
2012
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors for Global 
Corporate Issuers, Sep. 28, 2011
     -- Key Credit Factors: Global Criteria For Single-Family Homebuilders, 
Sept. 27, 2011
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

Ratings List
Downgraded; Outlook Action
                                        To                 From
PDG Realty S.A. Empreendimentos E Participacoes
Klabin Segall S.A.
 Corporate Credit Rating
 Brazilian Rating Scale                 brA-/Negative/--   brA/Stable/--
 Senior Unsecured                       brA-               brA

Klabin Segall S.A.
 Senior Unsecured                       brA-               brA



Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
                                        To                 From
PDG Realty S.A. Empreendimentos E Participacoes
 Corporate Credit Rating                BB-/Negative/--    BB-/Stable/--

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

