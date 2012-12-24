FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 24, 2012 / 3:31 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT - S&P raises China Taiping Insurance (UK) Co. Ltd

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Overview
     -- China Taiping Insurance (UK) Co. Ltd.'s (CTIC) capital adequacy has 
improved and it has significantly reduced risk in its investment portfolio.
     -- We are therefore upgrading our public information insurer financial 
strength rating on CTIC to 'BBpi'.

Rating Action
On Dec. 24, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its insurer 
financial strength rating on China Taiping Insurance (UK) Co. Ltd. (CTIC) to 
'BBpi' (marginal), from 'Bpi' (weak).
Rationale
The upgrade was triggered by an improvement in the firm's capital adequacy and 
significant reduction of risk in its investment portfolio. The rating reflects 
the company's good capitalization and reduced exposure to volatile equity 
markets. Negative rating factors include the company's weak competitive 
position and its marginal, if improving, operating performance. 

The rating is based on the 2012 annual accounts, 2012 interim accounts, the 
2011 U.K. regulatory return, and limited input from management. CTIC is part 
of the China Taiping Insurance Group. 

CTIC's core business is providing cover for the Chinese community living and 
working within the U.K. Based on 2011 gross premium written (GPW), 70% relates 
to property risks, mainly relating to catering and other retail business risks 
in the U.K. The company also has small motor and travel accounts. Most of the 
business written relates to U.K. risks, but 11% of GPW in 2011 relates to 
commercial business lines stemming from the company's branch in Rotterdam, and 
a very small amount stems from Ireland. GPW has increased by 3% in the year, 
mainly due to growth in the nonproperty direct lines (25%). The company has 
continued to suffer from downward pressure on U.K. rates as a result of 
continued intense competition for business. We regard CTIC's overall 
competitive position as weak, limited by its small size and narrow niche 
business lines. 

Operating performance has improved of late, but is considered only marginal. 
The company reported a marginal underwriting profit of GBP0.49 million in 2011, 
compared with a substantial underwriting loss of GBP5.9 million in 2010. CTIC's 
net combined ratio improved to 95% in 2011 (2010: 174%) and its five-year 
average combined ratio was 121%. (Lower combined ratios indicate better 
profitability. A combined ratio of greater than 100% signifies an underwriting 
loss.) 

The net loss ratio improved to 44% (2010 113%), reflecting the improvement in 
prior-year loss reserve development. In recent years, there has been 
significant deterioration of the professional indemnity provisions and this 
has resulted in significant underwriting losses. Investment return fell by GBP3 
million to GBP0.3 million in 2011, but has improved significantly in 2012, 
gaining GBP1.4 million during the first six months.

Capitalization is considered good, based on improvements in capital adequacy 
and reserve sufficiency. At year-end 2011, capital adequacy was assessed as 
good, as measured by our risk-adjusted model. On June 30, 2012, capital 
adequacy had improved to extremely strong due to the material reduction of 
risk in CTIC's investment portfolio. The company's previous high exposure to 
market risk decreased; shares and other variable-yield securities comprised 
just 20% of the investment portfolio on June 30, 2012, down from 53% at 
year-end 2011. The absolute size of the capital base remains small at GBP19.7 
million (2010; GBP18.8 million). 

CTIC reported a release of prior-year loss reserves in 2011 of GBP1.7 million, a
significant improvement on the prior-year strengthening of GBP8.4 million in 
2010. However, we remain wary of CTIC's reserve adequacy, considering the 
deterioration we have seen in recent years. CTIC has decreased its exposure to 
reinsurer counterparty credit risk, with 27% of gross premiums ceded in 2011 
(2010; 41%). Most of CTIC's major reinsurers have a Standard & Poor's rating 
in the 'A' range or better. 

Liquidity is considered good; investments cover gross technical reserves 1.5x 
(2010; 1.4x).

We consider CTIC's investments as good. During the first six months of 2012, 
the company reduced its equity exposure significantly to 9% (2011; 25%) and 
increased its investment in fixed income to 57% (52%) and cash and cash 
equivalents to 34% (23%). 

Related Criteria And Research
All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 
Portal.
     -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011
     -- Refined Methodology And Assumptions For Analyzing Insurer Capital 
Adequacy Using The Risk-Based Insurance Capital Model, June 7, 2010
     -- Counterparty Credit Ratings And The Credit Framework, April 14, 2004

Ratings List
Upgraded
                                        To                 From
China Taiping Insurance (UK) Co. Ltd. (Unsolicited Ratings)
 Counterparty Credit Rating             BBpi/--/--         Bpi/--/--
 Financial Strength Rating              BBpi/--/--         Bpi/--/--

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
