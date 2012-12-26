TEXT - S&P raises TE Connectivity ratings

Overview -- TE Connectivity, a global Berwyn, PA-based designer and manufacturer of connectors and related products, continues to reduce leverage and maintain strong cash flows, despite a weak global economic environment. -- We are raising our corporate credit rating on the company to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'. -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that TE's consistent earnings performance and strong cash generation will continue despite challenging market conditions. Rating Action On Dec. 26, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its corporate credit rating on TE Connectivity Ltd. to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'. In addition, we are raising our senior unsecured debt rating to 'BBB+' from 'BBB' and raising our rating on the subordinated debt to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'. Our 'A-2' commercial paper rating is unchanged. The outlook is stable Rationale The rating action reflects the company's strengthened business mix, given its ongoing successful integration of the ADC Telecommunications Inc. and Deutsch Group SAS acquisitions, as well as the company's consistent and strong cash flow generation. That cash flow generation has enabled it to repay debt and reduce adjusted leverage from the post-acquisition high of 2.1x in June to below 1.9x currently. We believe that leverage will continue to drop in the near term. The rating reflects Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' expectations that the company will continue to benefit from moderate revenue growth in fiscal 2013 and further improve margins from recent levels while reducing leverage. Our "satisfactory" business risk profile is based on TE's leadership position in the fragmented connector market and specific strength as a supplier to the automotive industry, in addition to serving a diverse number of other end markets. Competitive pressures that require TE to continually invest in new product development and streamline manufacturing processes offset those strengths. In our opinion, TE's long-standing relationships create a large installed base of largely recurring revenue. While TE is not immune to cyclicality and commodity costs, we believe the diversity of markets and geographies provide some cushion against volatility and will support low- to mid-single-digit organic growth rates in the near and intermediate term. TE's organic growth rate is based on the increasing digital content in the automotive market and continued global investment in telecommunications infrastructure. The $2.0 billion acquisition of Deutsch Group in 2012 gave TE a leadership position in the harsh industrial and aerospace environment connectivity space, as well as strengthened its position in the industrial equipment sector. This followed the $1.3 billion acquisition of ADC Telecommunications in the prior year, which improved the company's position in network solutions. In our assessment, the company's management and corporate strategy is satisfactory. TE continues to streamline its manufacturing footprint, reducing plants, labor, and overhead and moving to lower cost locations. We expect it to maintain consistent adjusted annual EBITDA margins in the mid-to-high teens as a percent of revenue, despite volatility in raw material costs. We expect leverage to gradually improve over the intermediate term, based on consistent margins and increasing revenues as well as debt repayment. As of fiscal 2012 year-end--adjusting for the $714 million debt issue repaid in October from cash and including a $450 million debt-like equivalent for TE's potential legacy tax settlement--leverage was below 1.9x compared with 2.1x at the time of the Deutsch acquisition and 1.7x at Dec, 2011. With cash flows exceeding $1 billion and continued earnings growth, we expect further reductions in leverage in 2013. The company continues to maintain an intermediate financial risk profile. Liquidity We rate TE's commercial paper 'A-2', and expect TE to maintain "adequate" liquidity. Cash sources include cash and short-term investment balances of nearly $1.6 billion as of Sept. 28, 2012 (which the company reduced by $714 million with the repayment in October of the outstanding 6% senior notes), expected annual free operating cash flow of about $1 billion, and a revolving credit facility of $1.5 billion, which matures in 2016. We expect uses to include capital expenditures of about $600 million, dividends of about $350 million, and some investment in working capital to support expected growth. We expect TE to continue to balance growth initiatives and shareholder returns, and to prudently manage share repurchase programs by limiting activity to annual free cash flow generation. The company has $1.3 billion available under its existing share repurchase program. Although the company stopped repurchases for a period in the wake of the Deutsch acquisition, it has since resumed them as its financial metrics have approached pre-acquisition levels. Our assessment of TE's liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations, assumptions, and factors: -- We expect coverage of uses to exceed 15x for the next 12 months, and net sources to be positive in the near term, even with a 15% decline in expected EBITDA. -- TE has ample headroom under its one performance covenant--funded debt to EBITDA not to exceed 3.5x--and is likely to retain adequate headroom even if EBITDA were to decline by 20%. -- Debt maturities are manageable in our view with no more debt due in fiscal 2013 and $377 million due in fiscal 2014, which can be repaid with cash on hand. Outlook The rating outlook is stable, reflecting the company's consistent earnings performance and strong cash generation despite ongoing challenging market conditions. We could lower the rating if the company were to pursue shareholder initiatives or acquisitions that caused leverage to be sustained in the low-2x area. We could raise the rating if leverage were to be sustained below the mid 1x area and the company continued to improve its margins, while growing sales in line with the market. 