FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT - S&P comments on Blyth Inc
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 26, 2012 / 8:55 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT - S&P comments on Blyth Inc

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 26 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that its ratings on Conn.-based Blyth Inc. (B+/Stable/--) remain unchanged following the company’s recent announcement that it has reached an agreement to increase its ownership stake in its ViSalus Holdings LLC subsidiary to more than 80% for a cash consideration of $57.4 million. In addition, the new agreement eliminates the former purchase obligation that would have been due in 2013, and instead provides for the redemption in December 2017 of the remaining portion of ViSalus that Blyth does not own through the issuance of $147.5 million of convertible preferred stock to ViSalus founders and shareholders. We estimate that credit measures are essentially unchanged, as we had previously included the balance-sheet amount of its redeemable noncontrolling interest in ViSalus in our adjusted debt calculations. We will continue to evaluate any impact on the ratings if there are any further changes in ownership structure.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.